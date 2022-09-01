Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Crushers recall 1975 NCS baseball title run

It was June 1975, and David Bowie’s “Fame” was a popular song at the time.

Vintage High School, which had opened its doors three years earlier at the corner of Jefferson Street and Trower Avenue in Napa, had a baseball team with a head coach and two players who would all end up in its hall of fame four decades later.

That’s because the 1975 Crushers had just gone 23-2 on the way to winning the CIF North Coast Section AAA championship under head coach Clarence Tye, who would pass away in 2010 and be inducted posthumously into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Crushers entered the 1975 season with every reason to think there would be a high level of success, with a starting pitching staff anchored by Mike Hunter and Bunky Svedson. Both had compiled earned run averages of under 2.00 the previous season. With Kirk Morton and Dennis Rathjen, as well, Vintage’s starting rotation had strong depth.

Vintage also had a strong defense led by catcher Mark Pike, second baseman Pat Yancey and centerfielder Brad Tolley. The Crushers could also swing the bats well, especially Craig Landis, Dave Garretson, Pat Kane, Hunter, Yancey, Rathjen and Pike.

Hunter was the North Bay League Player of the Year. Pike, Kane and Landis were First Team All-NBL. Yancey was Second Team All-NBL, while Garretson and Rathjen each received All-NBL Honorable Mention.

Hunter, Landis and Pike recently shared their recollections of their section-championship season.

Hunter is a retired sergeant from the Napa County Sheriff's Department who divides his time living between Napa and Montana. He has three kids from over the course of two marriages.

Landis has lived near Houston for the last three years after previously calling the Southern California cities of Riverside and Temecula and Orange County home. He works as a sports agent, has been married for 31 years, and has three kids.

Pike, who graduated in 1975, lives in Middletown and has been married multiple times and has four kids. He worked previously as a paint contractor before an automobile accident in 2002 left him disabled.

Landis and Hunter were inducted into the Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Here are a few subplots that they shared:

When they developed a love for baseball

Hunter was a three-sport athlete who also played football and basketball. He was selected in the 34th round of the 1976 Major League Baseball draft by the Oakland Athletics, but chose to go to the University of New Mexico on a baseball scholarship instead.

“I was more talented naturally as a baseball player, which is interesting as far as practice. I always liked practicing basketball better. It was more fun,” Hunter said. “In baseball, I was fortunate enough to pitch and play in the field. I started playing when I was 4 or 5 years old and played in Napa Fly League.”

Pike went on to play baseball at Chabot College but considered himself a late bloomer when it came to his passion for baseball.

“I had never picked up a baseball bat or glove until I was 7 years old,” he said. “I would walk down the street and see these high school guys playing ball. As time went by, I started to love it. It was also something I was good at, so I kept doing it.”

Landis, the son of former Major League Baseball player Jim Landis, starred in both football and baseball. He signed a letter of intent to play football at UCLA and was also selected 10th overall by the San Francisco Giants in the 1977 MLB Amateur draft. Landis played six years in the minors, reaching Triple-A. He later earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University.

“I like the grind of the guys having to go through the minor leagues and sort out who is good,” Landis said. “You get a lot of character-building during that time frame. It humbles you, as well, because you are not too famous playing in some small town somewhere. I think the guys appreciate it when they get to the major leagues because it’s at least a couple of years in the minors. It’s not like going from the University of Alabama football to the NFL.”

Did they see a section title coming?

Hunter recalled Tye preparing youngsters to play at a high level even if very few were fortunate enough to play in college or professionally. Hunter added that Tye did not put limits on what the players could individually achieve or what the team could accomplish.

“He schooled you on the idea that you are as good as you believe you are,” Hunter said. “I don’t think I thought we were going to win the championship as much as I thought he taught us that we could win the championship. We looked at it more as an opportunity for us to find out how good we were. When we won the championship, we actually did not play as well as we thought we could play.”

Hunter was referring to the team’s 5-1 win in the NCS title game over Marina of San Leandro.

Landis was a sophomore during the championship season. At the time, high school was limited to grades 10-12, so Landis did not have a frame of reference.

“I did not know most of my teammates until I stepped onto the baseball field in the spring that year,” he said. “I was kind of green. I did not know how good our team was going to be. Maybe Coach Tye or some of the seniors had a better idea than I did. I had no idea that I would even be on the varsity team.”

Pike, who was a senior, did not have any predetermined ideas before the season on how good the team was, but it did not take long once the season began.

“We were maybe eight games into the season. I forget what the numbers were on runs scored but we dominated teams. That’s when I knew we were really good,” Pike said. “We knew that everyone knew we were good, but we never talked about it. I don’t think anyone thought that talent-wise we were better than everyone else, but we jelled.”

The Crushers routed their first seven opponents, outscoring them by a combined 60-4, before losing their NBL opener 7-6 to Montgomery of Santa Rosa. The Crushers avenged that loss later in the season, 7-3. Their only other defeat was to Hogan, 3-1.

Hunter also recalled a large majority of the Crushers playing American Legion baseball together the previous summer, hosting the regional tournament in the process.

“We got to compete against high-caliber teams from other states,” he said. “When we went into our high school year, we got to see guys that were throwing into the 90s (miles per hour-wise). When you were younger, the best athletes were usually pitchers and shortstops. Everyone coming into their senior year was a pitcher or shortstop and then went to other positions. We started to get up to that higher level.”

Once Landis got his bearings as a sophomore, he discovered the Crushers had a quality team. He also recalled that Tye’s biggest problem was that the team had perhaps too many high-quality players.

“We had 13 or 14 good players that for an average high school team could have started,” Landis said. “We had guys sitting on the bench that were pretty good players. We were a really deep and well-rounded team. We had the best 1-2 starting staff with Bunky Svendson and Mike Hunter. Then at the 3-4 spots, you had Kirk Morton and Dennis Rathjen. We had the best four-man rotation in the league and maybe Northern California. Our fourth pitcher could have been 1-2 on most teams. We also had a really good catcher in Mark Pike. That’s the makings of a really good team.”

Multiple ways to win games

With a deep pitching staff and a lineup that had no easy outs, Vintage could win in a variety of ways. If offense, defense and pitching were all performing, teams stood no chance. However, if one part of the game failed them, the other two facets delivered.

“It’s fantastic to know that you have a high-scoring offense and if things go well, you are never out of it,” Hunter said. “If you could hold them to two runs, you’re going to win 90% of the games. As a pitcher, if you don’t have your best day and give up six runs, your team can score four or five runs in the last two innings. That is huge for confidence.”

The Crushers’ pitching-depth advantage was especially evident during tournaments.

“We stacked up well because sometimes during the league season we didn’t get to use our third and fourth pitcher,” Landis said. “When we got into tournaments where you play three games in four days or four games in three days, we had the advantage. You can only pitch your ace so often in a tournament.”

Dominant team faced some challenges

Vintage’s dominance can be perfectly illustrated by the fact that the team played 177 innings. The team had a lead for 113 innings, was tied for 38, and trailed in only 26. The Crushers won nine games via shutout.

“As a team we thought we had the edge, but as a person I have always been a skeptic,” Pike said. “I always thought the other team was better than we were. I knew we were good but I never thought I was good. For some reason, I always thought the other team was bigger and faster. They just never proved it on the field.”

Hunter begged to differ on Pike’s self-deprecation.

“Mark Pike as a high school catcher was a better catcher than I had in college,” Hunter said. “I don’t know why. Maybe people saw stuff that I didn’t see. To this day, none of those catchers were as good as Mark. I’m still shocked to this day that he didn’t get more opportunities.”

Landis believed that while the incredible depth of the team led to some players not getting the playing time they desired may have led to some dissatisfaction, the team maintained a level of unselfishness.

“If you’re good, you want to play,” Landis said. “That was tough, but it helped that we were accomplishing something. It’s hard to criticize the program when things are going so well. There were a few complaints, but they were good complaints because we had so many good players.”

After a dominant regular season, the Crushers began the playoffs with a 6-3 win over Rancho Cotate and an 8-3 victory over Terra Linda to reach the semifinals against Fortuna. Vintage led 2-1 going into the top of the seventh, but Fortuna scored two runs to go in front 3-2. In the bottom of the seventh, however, Garretson’s two-run double drove in Tilley and Yancey for a walk-off win.

In the final against Marina, the Crushers faced Tom Riewers, who entered the game with a microscopic ERA of 0.19. He retired the first 11 Crushers and his team led 1-0 after four innings. But Vintage pushed across five runs in the fifth, as Pike’s two-run single scored Chuck Gagetta and Garretson to give the Crushers the lead for good.

“We played to the opponent. The better the opponent was, the better we played,” Pike said. “Montgomery was not really that impressive, we just lost. Hogan and Vallejo were good. It just seemed like they were good on that day. Then we played teams like Alhambra and Fortuna. Those teams were something. It was special to beat teams that maybe talent-wise were better than us.”

The Clarence Tye influence

If Napa Valley had a Mount Rushmore for baseball coaches, Tye would unquestionably be on it. Between Napa High, Vintage High and Napa Valley College, he amassed 272 career coaching ictories.

Tye was a teacher and coach at Vintage from 1972-1984. Fourteen of the players he coached in high school or junior college signed professional baseball contracts, including Bill Buckner, Warren Brusstar and Landis.

“Coach Tye would instill ‘give 100% every chance you get.’ He used to say, ‘At some point, your career is going to be over and looking at everything is an opportunity.’ That sticks with me to this day,” Hunter said.

“There are guys in Babe Ruth that will never play in high school. There’s guys in high school that will never be first-string. There are guys that are first-string in high school that will never make it to college. There are guys in college that will never make it to the pros.

"Look at it as an opportunity in that if you don’t give it 100%, you’re wasting your opportunity. Enjoy it and look at it as a gift. You could play in the pros, be an All-Star for five years, then tear an ACL and be done. That’s no different than the guy that played intramural sports in elementary school and didn’t make the high school team.”

Landis added that Tye preached having a work ethic regardless of skill. If someone gave less than maximum effort, they heard about it.

“He wanted to win and he pushed guys,” Landis said. “I didn’t mind being pushed. He was willing to put in the time. He would go out early and if there was someone willing to put in more time, he would go out there with them before or after practice.”

Tye gave catcher Pike the latitude to call his own pitches.

“Since we were from Napa, we all knew each other and we respected each other,” Pike said.

“Clarence Tye was everything. He taught us all the nuances of baseball. As a catcher, he taught me things like footwork. He taught us that baseball is not one nine-inning game, it’s nine one-inning games. If you win most of the innings, you win most of the games.”