Napa Valley Teams Remembered: 'Dirty Dozen' badge of honor for 'Cats

Editor’s Note: Times like these bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic that has postponed California high school sports until January. In the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via Napa Valley will have to do:
It’s been four years since I changed careers after 18 years as a full-time sports reporter in the Napa Valley, 10 of them on the Upvalley beat for The Weekly Calistogan and St. Helena Star, and I still remember many of the events and people I covered.
Today’s version, however, comes with a caveat. I did not cover the 1984 Calistoga High football team, known as “The Dirty Dozen.” I was fascinated by their story because they went 7-2 despite barely having enough players to field a team, but a greater story is told beyond the box score.
Jim Hunt was a three-sport star at St. Helena High in the 1960s and was the Calistoga High football head coach from 1978-1984. I met him in the summer of 2008 for an interview because St. Helena and Calistoga were rekindling their football rivalry for the first time since 1989. Since Hunt had rich ties to both schools, then-Calistoga High athletic director Frank DiFede put me in touch with him. When we met for the interview, it was like we had known each other for 40 years.
Even though that interview’s focal point was not about the “Dirty Dozen,” the intrigue began. Fast-forward six years to 2014. D.J. Hein was the Calistoga AD, and he invited that team back to be honored at halftime of a Wildcats football game against the Tomales Braves.
The 2014 Wildcats were having a terrible season — they would finish 2-8 — and I had very little that was uplifting to report. So, I figured, why not reach out to members of the team being honored, along with Hunt? Many of them had social media accounts, so I sent them interview questions for a weekly segment I had in the Star and Calistogan called “Time Out With …”
The stories told about that team were phenomenal.
Calistoga football has seen the top of the mountain, with CIF North Coast Section championships in 1978 and 1999. The program has also seen the bottom of the ocean, such as winless seasons in 1993 and 2011 and everywhere in between.
Though the 1984 team did not raise a championship banner, you would have to look long and hard to find a team that broke the mold like this one.
The Wildcats started 7-0 but a knee injury to Shannon Blakeley proved too much to overcome, and they lost their last two games.
It is often said “You are only as good as your last game.” I beg to differ because resumes are a body of work over a period of time. The Wildcats of this ilk had the admiration of character that is still revered in Calistoga to this day.
Based on the 1985 Calistoga High yearbook, the roster consisted of David Trout, Shawn Siler, Donald Fowler, Dan Butler, Shamus Watkins, Kirk Schutz, Mike Rossi, Matt Talbott, Randy Gray, Dan Monhoff, Mike Villalta, Dan Montelli, Neil Kaplan and Shannon Blakeley.
Before the season, the Wildcats met as a team with Hunt in the gym. Twelve players showed up for a sport that requires 11 to play. Because of eligibility issues, some players were not there. Two more players later joined the roster, increasing the size to 14, but the “Dirty Dozen” nickname stuck. With the season beckoning, the choices were to cancel the season so as to allow players to transfer, potentially to Upvalley rival St. Helena, or play the hand you’re dealt.
During the meeting, Hunt recalled, Schutz lit a fire in the rest of the team by yelling, “I’m not playing for no (expletive) St. Helena!”
The Dirty Dozen developed a camaraderie and spirit that was exceptional. The decision to go forward with the season stemmed from the fact that many of the team members had played sports together throughout their lives.
“There was not a single hesitation from anyone and we all agreed to it,” Watkins said. “That’s when we knew this team had an abundance of heart.”
Calistoga opened the season with a 46-0 whitewash at St. Helena, Hunt’s proud alma mater. Before passing away in July 2017, he became the creator — and later an inductee of — the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The following week, Calistoga defeated Kelseyville, and two weeks later hammered St. Vincent of Petaluma, 28-7. Hunt recalled sensing the team was for real at that point.
The term “sacrifice” is often used particularly in association with team sports. The Wildcats of this ilk embodied the term.
“The practice sessions they had to go through were incredible,” Hunt said. “Every drill had maybe two guys doing the same drills over and over again. We spent a lot of time on Thursdays just going over our substitution list. Three guys would change positions. They all learned 3-4 positions. It was like watching a chess game, but they thought nothing of it. They were just here to play football.”
Another thing I recalled when interviewing Hunt and players about the 1984 season was how much the team became an extension of the community. At the time Bob Fellion, one of Hunt’s St. Helena teammates, was operating a restaurant called Fellion’s Deli. Fellion would often have the team over for breakfast on Friday mornings, with the team watching film.
To hear Hunt and the players, the moniker “Dirty Dozen” became a badge of honor.
“That nickname got us into the heads of other teams before we even showed up for the game,” Gray said. “We wanted to live up to the name and we did.”
Calistoga has had its share of famous individuals.
Dick Vermeil, after coaching Napa College, was a head coach at UCLA as well as in the NFL coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. He guided the Rams to a Super Bowl title after the 1999 season, and the Eagles to a runner-up finish after the 1980 campaign.
Louie Giammona became an NFL player for the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Bob Knepper became a Major League Baseball pitcher for the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros. Greg Losey was a silver medalist in the modern pentathlon in 1984.
But one would be hard-pressed to find an entire team identified by a particular nickname that stood out like this one.
“I remember the opposing teams laughing at us when we walked onto the field because there were so few of us,” Montelli said. “But there was no one laughing after the game when we stomped them.”
It is often said that football mirrors life more so than any sport. From the summertime to the end of the season, players on the 1984 team endured life altering lessons thanks to Hunt.
Gray went as far to say, “We would have run into rush hour traffic for him if he asked us to do it.
“I learned so much from Jim Hunt as a football coach, as a history teacher and as a friend. What he taught me then that I still reflect on today was that intensity, thought, preparation, attention to detail, sacrifice, going all-out all the time, and laughing in the face of adversity were the qualities that separated the men from the boys in football, in business and in life.”
Perhaps the most life-changing story came from Trout. During an interview with the Weekly Calistogan, he referred back to his father dying before one of the Wildcats’ home games. Trout recalled that, despite outward appearances, he and his father did not have a good relationship but sports was their bond.
“A few days prior to the game where he died, he caught me and some friends (all their names escape my memory of course – I can’t snitch a friend out) drinking while we cut school,” Trout recalled. “To make a long story short, he took me home and we had some words about that. We did not speak after that, not one word the rest of our lives.
“What did happen was maybe better. We were warming up for the game that he died at, and he was in the corner of the end zone. I was catching warm-up passes, and when I caught a pass we made eye contact. He smiled and winked at me, kind of his way of saying he was sorry and he loved me.
“What I remember most about the 1984 Wildcats was at the end of each game, just for a second, wishing he was there to wink and smile. I would not have finished high school if it were not for football.”
The irony to the Dirty Dozen story is that Calistoga has been playing 8-man football since 2015 — not because it hasn’t had enough personnel to play the 11-man version but because it’s difficult to find a league with enough competitive equity that does not involve exorbitant travel.
I do not know for a fact if 8-man football would have been an option in 1984, but the Dirty Dozen story is an evergreen legacy.
