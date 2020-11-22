Napa Valley Teams Remembered: 'Dirty Dozen' badge of honor for 'Cats

Louie Giammona became an NFL player for the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Bob Knepper became a Major League Baseball pitcher for the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros. Greg Losey was a silver medalist in the modern pentathlon in 1984.

But one would be hard-pressed to find an entire team identified by a particular nickname that stood out like this one.

“I remember the opposing teams laughing at us when we walked onto the field because there were so few of us,” Montelli said. “But there was no one laughing after the game when we stomped them.”

It is often said that football mirrors life more so than any sport. From the summertime to the end of the season, players on the 1984 team endured life altering lessons thanks to Hunt.

Gray went as far to say, “We would have run into rush hour traffic for him if he asked us to do it.

“I learned so much from Jim Hunt as a football coach, as a history teacher and as a friend. What he taught me then that I still reflect on today was that intensity, thought, preparation, attention to detail, sacrifice, going all-out all the time, and laughing in the face of adversity were the qualities that separated the men from the boys in football, in business and in life.”