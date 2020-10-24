Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Franco got Crushers on track after hiatus

Jim Costan had resigned as Vintage’s head coach after a 2-7-1 season in 1999, when a multitude of injuries were too much to overcome. In Costan’s previous four seasons, the Crushers had gone a combined 25-20 overall and MEL contenders. Oddly enough, within a couple of years, Costan had too joined Franco’s staff as an assistant.

The 2000 Crushers rebounded for an 8-3 season, though the returning roster had a lot of seniors. However, given Franco’s hiatus from coaching, the overarching question became this: How can we gauge potential success?

From a win-loss standpoint, if Franco’s 2000 team could go 5-5 or 6-4, the season would have been a success. Looking back 20 years later, it’s easy to understand why this team did even better. One quality I noticed about Franco was how organized he and his staff were. Young coaches bring energy, but it is sometimes misguided. Franco’s energy was more measured.

Franco brought his triple-option offense and a 4-4 defense. The latter was a compelling transformation for a program that had often lined up in the shotgun with four receivers the previous season.