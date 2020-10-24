Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Franco got Crushers on track after hiatus

Editor’s Note: Times like these bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It has meant no sporting events until January, in a best-case scenario. Until we can watch live events on the local front, let’s hit the rewind button.
Twenty years ago, Les Franco returned to the sideline after an 11-year hiatus. Vintage High football hiring Franco meant digging into its past to kickstart the present. He had served as an assistant under the legendary Burl Autry at Vintage from 1972-1979.
Franco then became Napa’s head coach from 1979-1989, compiling a 76-39-6 record while leading the Indians — known today as the Grizzlies — to four Monticello Empire League titles and six CIF Sac Joaquin Section Division I playoff appearances. He was named MEL Coach of the Year four times and is a member of the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame.
After getting dismissed by then-Napa High principal Jim Zeigler, Franco spent 11 seasons out of football. He remained at Napa High as a math teacher until Vintage hired him in March 2000 to be the football coach and teach math.
His head coaching stint at Vintage would span from 2000-2006. Five longtime assistants on Franco’s Napa High staff — Mike Hull, Jon Conner, Kent Fry, Mike Narlow and Albie Gray — rejoined him at Vintage.
Jim Costan had resigned as Vintage’s head coach after a 2-7-1 season in 1999, when a multitude of injuries were too much to overcome. In Costan’s previous four seasons, the Crushers had gone a combined 25-20 overall and MEL contenders. Oddly enough, within a couple of years, Costan had too joined Franco’s staff as an assistant.
The 2000 Crushers rebounded for an 8-3 season, though the returning roster had a lot of seniors. However, given Franco’s hiatus from coaching, the overarching question became this: How can we gauge potential success?
From a win-loss standpoint, if Franco’s 2000 team could go 5-5 or 6-4, the season would have been a success. Looking back 20 years later, it’s easy to understand why this team did even better. One quality I noticed about Franco was how organized he and his staff were. Young coaches bring energy, but it is sometimes misguided. Franco’s energy was more measured.
Franco brought his triple-option offense and a 4-4 defense. The latter was a compelling transformation for a program that had often lined up in the shotgun with four receivers the previous season.
Senior quarterback Justin Nunley could not have made a better transition from drop-back passer to option quarterback. Though this offense was known for its ground game, thanks to the dual-threat Nunley, it was one of the most well-balanced offenses the Valley has ever seen. The Crushers had two outstanding wide receivers in Jason Cardwell and Jonathan Davis. The latter was known for his work as a cornerback, but was also a reliable receiver. Both were also very good downfield blockers.
The Crushers’ running game lacked a 1,000-yard rusher, but Franco’s willingness to mix and match kept running backs Chris Tamayo, Adam Romick, Mark Carducci, and Mark Galios fresh.
The offensive line also featured a player making an outstanding transition, with Jacob Wolfe moving from tackle to center. Rob Gordon, Peter Hubbard and Wolfe were linchpins on the offensive line.
The offense averaged 38 points per game and once it established the lead, the defense put the clamps on the opposition. The unit was led by Mike Amarant, Brandon Brazil, Davis and Tamayo, to name a few.
Though this Crusher team had many meaningful players, the one who typified its identity was Romick. He was a throwback who could have played in any era. On offense, he was a punisher at fullback. Give him a head of steam and he was an 18-wheeler rolling downhill. As a defensive lineman, he was undersized but played with tenacity.
The season started with a bang as the Crushers railroaded Miramonte of Orinda, 50-20, handling the team that went on to win the CIF North Coast Section 2A East Bay title that season.
The next two weeks, however, represented a fork in the road as Vintage lost at Vacaville, 28-20, and Wood, 31-25. The latter loss was especially disheartening, as the Crushers coughed up a 25-0 third quarter lead.
Though Vintage’s next two games were against inferior opponents, they revealed much about the Crushers’ mettle as Vintage responded with a 34-0 win over Armijo and 41-10 over Hogan.
The next week, however, the rubber met the road against the Vallejo Apaches, known today as the Redhawks. Vallejo was ranked No. 2 in the state by Cal-Hi Sports. Those rankings are subjective, but the Crushers’ 34-33 win over a Vallejo team led by tremendous athletes like Phil Goodman, Draak Davis and Kito Williams got the attention of many people.
That win was the difference between 8-2 and, say, 6-4 because it gave the Crushers even more belief in themselves. Though Vintage had won SJS titles in 1980 and 1986, the 2000 Crushers’ win over Vallejo is definitely among the best in school history.
The Crushers went on to also beat a solid Fairfield team, 28-14, and blast Bethel 49-18, Benicia 61-15, and Napa 41-15.
Vintage’s postseason stint was short-lived, one game — an 84-21 loss to Nevada Union of Grass Valley. The Valley had not seen an opponent in many years that shed blocks so quickly on defense and sustained them on offense.
It’s been said that you’re only as good as your last game. But unless you win a section or state title, every season ends in a loss.
Your resume should be your body of work over a period of time, and the 2000 Crushers’ coaching staff returned to the sideline having forgotten more about football than most will ever know.
