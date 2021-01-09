Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Homecoming win opened door for 2000 Braves

While the COVID-19 outbreak has stopped the world in the form of people losing their lives, having them compromised or losing their jobs, it has also meant no sporting events. I hope you are staying safe during these exceedingly difficult times.

As a former Napa Valley sports reporter, I have thought about events and people I covered to this day. Although I spent most of my career on the Upvalley beat, I had a chance to get a taste of the city of Napa on the high school sports front — including the 2000 Justin-Siena football team.

It’s amazing how certain things happen regularly in the present that one takes for granted, but you remember when the trend started just how big the achievement was.

In the 13 seasons from 1987-1999, Justin-Siena football had just one homecoming win. Keep in mind, the program struggled mightily from 1987-1996, going 27-69-1 in an era that saw four head coaching changes before Rich Cotruvo arrived in 1997. Yours truly played on some of those bad teams. Believe me, we were bad.