Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Linemen look back at Vintage's 1986 season (Part 1)

“We went to Vintage at like 7 at night and saw the janitor and said we were going to do maintenance on the sled,” Bowers recalled. “We took the sled apart with ratchets and loaded it up in the trucks — back when you could all ride in the back of the trucks — and reassembled it in his driveway. He had a hog wire fence with a 6-by-6 hole, so we fed part of the beams through the hole so he couldn’t get it all the way out of the way. He was out there trying to push it out of the way to go to school to teach and he was late. We didn’t get suspended. It’s whole different world now. You can’t have any fun anymore like that.”