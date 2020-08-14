Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Linemen look back at Vintage's 1986 season (Part 1)

Note: The Register is taking a rare opportunity, made possible by the COVID-19 sports shutdown, to look back at some of the greatest teams in Napa Valley history. This is the first of two part series about one of them. See Sunday’s edition for Part 2.
With an offensive line nicknamed the “Diesels,” the only thing that could stop the 1986 Vintage High football team was itself.
The Crushers did just that, losing what was essentially a midseason trap game.
But they came back to win it all, their program’s second Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title in six years, and finish 13-1.
The whole season was an amazing comeback from a 3-7 season the year before, the second-worst record by a Vintage team since the 1972 Crushers had gone 2-7 in their maiden season.
The 1986 campaign was one to remember not only because of Vintage’s impressive 13-1 record, including a 5-1 Monticello Empire League mark that gave the Crushers the league crown outright, but also because 10 of their 14 games were at Napa Memorial Stadium. Six of those home games were nail-biters, including all four playoff games.
The roller-coaster season started with a fortunate five-game homestand. Vintage won the first four, starting with a 27-20 statement win over El Cerrito in the season opener.
After cruising past Berkeley, 42-0, and 49-8 over a St. Mary’s-Stockton program that was a couple of decades away from winning three section titles, the Crushers entered a key three-game stretch.
They took care of reigning MEL co-champion Vacaville, 25-13, and were feeling good at 4-0 before hitting a speed bump at home against Fairfield. The Falcons, a perennial power at the time, went home with a 14-8 victory after Vintage fumbled eight times — twice near the Fairfield goal line in the closing seconds. But the Crushers bounced back with a 27-6 win over the other defending MEL champion, Hogan, at Vallejo’s Corbus Field.
The next three games were blowouts — 35-13 over crosstown rival Napa High in the Big Game, 40-14 over Armijo, and 27-0 at nonleague foe Modesto High. The Crushers then clinched their league title with a 12-7 win at Vallejo, a surprisingly close result considering Vintage was 4-1 in the MEL and Vallejo 1-4 going into it.
The fact Vintage went into the playoffs with a close win may have been a blessing, however.
The very same season the Cleveland Browns’ “Kardiac Kids” won their first playoff game in 17 years before losing to the Denver Broncos and John Elway on “The Drive” in an AFC Championship thriller, the Crushers kept their fans’ hearts racing through an even wilder playoff run.
After beating Grace Davis of Modesto, 13-7, and Lodi High, 21-14, Vintage found itself the target of a snake-bitten Tracy High program that had lost in each of its two prior visits to Memorial Stadium. The third time wasn’t the charm either for the Bulldogs, however, as the Crushers pulled out another crazy win, 7-6.
Vintage topped its masterpiece of a season with a 14-0 blanking of a Christian Brothers team from Sacramento that had just upset heavily favored Cordova. The Falcons were coached by none other than Dan Hawkins, who went on to have college success as head coach at Willamette, Boise State and Colorado and has now been the UC Davis head coach since 2017.
The Crushers’ starting offensive line that year featured three seniors, in center Barry Forsythe, left guard Kevin Montoya and right tackle Jeff Sire, and three juniors, in left tackle Warren Bowers, tight end David Ilsley and right guard Steve Porter. Another junior, Sean “Bubba” Smith, filled in for an injured Bowers during the playoffs.
The section title became monstrous over the next 32 years, when Vintage failed to win even a single playoff game in nine postseason appearances.
That skid was finally snapped when 1992 graduate Dylan Leach, the first alumnus of the program to become its head coach, guided the 2018 squad to two playoff victories — and another in 2019.
This past Jan. 31, Montoya became the third member of the 1986 team to pass away, from a heart attack at age 50. Smith died on March 7, 2019 at age 48 after a long battle with reactive arthritis. Anthony Anderson passed away in the early 1990s.
Montoya touched on the meaning of the section championship in an Aug. 24, 1987 Register story.
“We had it in our hearts that we were going to win it. We knew we had it,” he said. “Ever since the ninth grade we talked about it. We knew when we were seniors that we’d be there. It was just a dream that we had since we were freshmen. Everything went our way. It was excellent.”
Those were the days when Memorial Stadium’s seats were so close to the field, players felt like they were playing football in a gym.
Koontz, interviewed by phone from his current home in Montana, called the 1986 team “a tremendous group of young men” when interviewed about Montoya earlier this year.
“That crew made it fun. The season was fun. As a coach, I enjoyed every bit of it,” Koontz said. “The goals that these kids set by themselves was unbelievable. You can’t coach that. That’s an inner thing – them setting their own goals and the things that they wanted to do. I just have a lot of respect for all those kids on the ’86 team. Those section championships are very hard to get, especially in the Sac-Joaquin Section.”
Guided by no-nonsense defensive coordinator Bill McGrath, Vintage’s defense limited opponents to 108 in 14 games — including 27 in the four playoff games.
“When it came time to strap on their helmets to play the game, it was very important,” Koontz said this year.
Mark Massari, a senior linebacker on the 1986 team who played for Sacramento State, said in the Montoya eulogy that the team was “a bunch of unselfish, hard-working people. That was a special time for Vintage.”
Uncertain beginning
Burl Autry, who had been head coach of the Vintage program since its inception, announced in August 1986 that he would not return for a 15th season due to health reasons.
Players had grown up hoping to play for Autry, whose 1980 Crushers had won the program’s first section title at the end of a 13-0 season. They were now under the sole leadership of Koontz, who had co-coached with Autry in 1985.
Ilsley, a three-year varsity starter, and Forsythe had been on the 3-7 team in 1985. Meanwhile, a talented group that included Bowers, Porter and future UCLA and NFL wide receiver Sean LaChapelle stayed down on a junior varsity team that finished 6-4.
Now on the varsity, they were eager to show not only the league and section but their brothers that Vintage wasn’t going down the tubes. Ilsley and Forsythe each had a brother on the 1983 team that lost the section title game to Christian Brothers, 15-12.
“I give him (crap) daily,” Forsythe said recently about brother Brad’s team losing to the program his own squad beat for the section title. “They almost won it, and that’s great. But we took care of business and we won. We rub it into all those guys from ’83.
“We won it for our fathers and brothers. I was a ball boy on the 1980 team. It’s always been about family at Vintage and it was that way when I coached at Napa High under Troy Mott.”
Forsythe wouldn’t say the 86ers were the best Crusher gridders ever, though.
“We were the second-best team ever at Vintage,” he said. “Some would say we were the best, but I would give it to 1980 for right now. They went undefeated.”
Coach McGrath
One of his best calls Koontz made was bringing in Bill McGrath to coach the defense.
“If there’s one single thing to point to as a reason for our success it would probably be Bill McGrath,” Ilsley said. “He was one of the best football coaches I have ever played for, including my college coaches. Just his mind and how he saw it, how he could adjust and react to things. I think that was a really big, pivotal part of our success. It’s a challenge as you go up through the coaching ranks and work with different people, and I really appreciate how Coach Koontz navigated that because if I remember right, McGrath was sort of a mentor to him, too. He was such a big personality.”
Porter, who succeeded 1986 MEL Lineman of the Year Forsythe as a senior in 1987, said McGrath was a coach who was ahead of his time.
“He brought in a film system that we’d never seen. He could sit there and rewind and fast-forward and pause it and talk before it was on film,” Porter recalled. “We had a defensive line rotation and I’d be on the sidelines listening to him, and he knew what was coming before the other team knew. It was really incredible.
“There was this one time we were playing against Vacaville and he saw them coming up in their formation. You know Vacaville — they get to the ball and they go — so he didn’t have a whole lot of time to discuss it, but as they were going to the line he was yelling to our safety ‘LaChapelle, pop pass! You’d better be there!’ Sure enough, there it was and Sean cheated up and fricking picked it off for a pick-six. I just looked at McGrath and thought ‘Are you kidding me?’”
Porter said McGrath wanted him to keep playing for him when he went on to coach at Santa Rosa Junior College.
“There was just something about the guy. He was pretty magical, and he was a disciplinarian. You either you loved him or you hated him, to be honest with you, and I was one of those kids that loved him,” Porter said. “Everyone respected him whether you liked him or not, just because of just the way he was. By far the best coach that I’ve ever been around.”
Forsythe said McGrath wasn’t full of himself, though, and he made his players think out on the field.
“McGrath was the greatest defensive mind I ever worked with. He understood everything,” Forsythe said. “A lot of coaches have egos. They want you to not understand what they’re doing so they can hold power over you. But he was very straightforward. He would say ‘Son, I don’t (care) who you are. If you can’t make a tackle, you’re not playing for me.’ So it was pretty simple.
“And then there was his numbering system. We had somebody signaling like a clock, so a nose front was a 404, so you’d do a clock of 4-0-4 and we had our set. If they called a blitz, then us and the linebacker would be looking, and they had hand signals for that. My blitzing buddy was (Larry) DiZorzi, so I would grab the (defender), hold him and throw him in the other hole and DiZorzi would run through and hit people. I was not supposed to make a tackle; we were to eat people up on his defense, and the linebackers made the tackles.”
Forsythe’s father, Bill, coached the defensive line that year, his ninth season as a Vintage assistant coach. He had played for two league champions at Napa High and at Napa College for Calistoga native Dick Vermeil, who went on to coach in two Super Bowls.
Poor blocking sled
Three years before, Vintage linemen had helped pump themselves up for the section championship game by pushing a seven-pad blocking sled into the creek between the fields and gym.
The 1986 team went quite a bit farther, by relocating it in offensive line coach Larry Curtis’ driveway. What happened after that varies from one account to the next, as can happen after 34 years.
“It was the end of summer practice,” recalled Forsythe. “We got Dave Ilsley’s power wagon and a bunch of trucks and we disassembled the sled at night, put it in the trucks, drove it over to Coach Curtis’ house, set it up in his gravel driveway, knocked on the door and ran. He came out and was like ‘What the hell?’ We drove the sled up and down the driveway, then disassembled it and brought it back to the school. No one ever knew. That’s when you could do stuff like that and not get in trouble.”
Ilsley said Curtis, a Vintage math teacher, found the sled in the morning as he was leaving for work.
“He told us all it took him three times but he got down in his three-point stance and fired off with a wide base and choppy steps and moved the blocking sled out of the way,” Ilsley recalled. “It was no small feat for an older gentleman. He was super proud of that. He was a big, strong old man.
“I don’t remember that as much as the night before, with flashlights and wrenches, taking it apart out on the field, piling it on my old truck and driving it out there and putting it together straight across the driveway so there was no way to get out. It was a lot of fun and a lot of work, but I think he loved it.”
One reason Curtis may not have minded was because he was from the high school football mecca of Texas.
Bowers’ story was similar to Ilsley’s.
“We went to Vintage at like 7 at night and saw the janitor and said we were going to do maintenance on the sled,” Bowers recalled. “We took the sled apart with ratchets and loaded it up in the trucks — back when you could all ride in the back of the trucks — and reassembled it in his driveway. He had a hog wire fence with a 6-by-6 hole, so we fed part of the beams through the hole so he couldn’t get it all the way out of the way. He was out there trying to push it out of the way to go to school to teach and he was late. We didn’t get suspended. It’s whole different world now. You can’t have any fun anymore like that.”
