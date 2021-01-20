Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Napa High began 1970s as boys hoop power

Warrington recalled a game during the 1970-1971 season when Hogan attempted to slow down the pace by running a four-corner offense. It was commonly used in the pre-shot clock era as a way of bleeding time off the clock and playing keep-away. Napa led the Spartans 20-8 after one quarter on the way to a 92-52 win.

“Their strategy to beat us was keeping it down to single digits,” Warrington said. “They finally loosened up. We called it the ‘Hogan slowdown.’ In the third quarter, they finally gave up on that and played regular basketball.”

Fisher recalled Justin as another team that liked to stall in order to beat Napa.

“We tried to get the tip right at the start of the game and try to get two points,” Fisher said. “Then they would get the ball and start passing it around.”

Summer league, conditioning, playing multiple sports

Youngsters focusing on one sport early in life has become a talking point. Some swear by it, others swear at it.