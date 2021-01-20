Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Napa High began 1970s as boys hoop power

Section playoffs are so ingrained with California high school sports that most anyone under the age of 50 could not fathom life without them.
But one of the most successful boys basketball teams in Napa Valley history played before the section playoff era.
Head coach Herb Jotter’s 1971-1972 Napa High Indians — the school’s mascot it was changed to Grizzlies in August 2018 — fashioned a 24-6 overall record, going 9-3 in the North Bay League to finish in a three-way tie with Petaluma and Vallejo.
The Indians won the Top Of The Bay Classic, beating Clayton Valley, 83-70, Cardinal Newman, 67-65 in overtime, and Vallejo, 81-65. Stewart Walkenhorst, who went on to play basketball at Brigham Young University, earned tournament Most Valuable Player honors. The team was honored shortly after the season by the Napa Chamber of Commerce.
One year earlier, the 1970-1971 Indians went 22-8 overall, 10-2 in the NBL, and tied Santa Rosa for the league title — Napa’s first since 1963-1964. Both losses were to their nemesis, the Petaluma Trojans.
Some of the same cast of characters led the 1972 title team, including Walkenhorst, Ron Fisher, Barry Nelson and Tom Warrington.
The Indians of this ilk also included Eric Vaaler, who went on to play at UC Berkeley in the same era when Bill Walton played at UCLA. Rick Bakker, who graduated in 1971, played two years at Napa Junior College — today’s Napa Valley College — and led the state in scoring twice.
Bakker, who was First Team All-NBL, and Barry Young, who was Honorable Mention All-NBL, were key components of the 1970-1971 team. Jotter also believed at the time that Jim Dudley should have received Honorable Mention. Walkenhorst and Vaaler were Second Team All-NBL.
The 1970-1971 Indians defeated Eureka, 81-66, to open the TOBC before losing to Cardinal Newman, 77-75 in overtime, and Miramonte, 73-65.
The TOBC featured the top teams in the region, parts of the Bay Area and up and down the Northern California coast. The 1971-1972 team included junior Drew Aguilar, who now has a CPA practice in the Gardnerville/Minden area of Nevada. Aguilar spent numerous years coaching including Napa and St. Helena High.
Each section throughout California began its playoff era at different times. The North Coast Section started its basketball playoffs in 1975. Aguilar’s older brother, Shev, graduated in 1964 and was inducted in the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999. The elder Aguilar played rugby at Oregon State. Shev Aguilar’s team reached the Tournament of Champions, which at the time was the Northern California Championships. Aguilar believes that if his team had to go through a TOC as opposed to TOBC, the Indians would have met their match.
In Shev’s era, Napa consisted of just grades 11 and 12 before expanding to 10-12 in Drew’s era.
“Don McConnell, who was a teammate of my brother, always liked to argue about his team versus our team,” Drew Aguilar said. “That impacted me even more than the championship teams I played on at Napa High even though it was great.”
Though the 1971-1972 team reached its version of the mountain top, the 1970-1971 edition had some sweat equity. Here are various thoughts from that era:
Pre-Vintage era, breaking through to beat Petaluma
Napa having a clearly defined rivalry with anyone other than Vintage seems unfathomable. Vintage opened in the fall of 1972, giving Napa its second public high school. Justin-Siena represented the private school sector.
Petaluma, however, was a thorn in the Indians’ rear end. In the NBL, the Trojans defeated Napa in the first meeting 76-65 before the Indians avenged that loss with a 72-68 win, marking Napa’s first win over Petaluma in four years.
“As far as I’m concerned, they had no business beating us,” Walkenhorst quipped. “They had great guards, but they didn’t have any height inside. It just seemed like we should have beaten them consistently and we never did. They never beat us bad, but they were well-coached and didn’t make many mistakes.”
Walkenhorst graduated in 1972 and now lives in Sparks, Nevada. He is semi-retired and his kids run his mail-order business, which was in Napa for several years before he moved the warehouse in 2019. The business deals with correctional facilities, selling products to inmates.
Nelson is retired and lives in Petaluma, the town that meant heartache during his playing days.
“It was very frustrating losing to them,” he said. “We had a bad stretch where we felt like we lost a couple of games we should have won. It was very satisfying to win the TOBC.”
Warrington is also semi-retired, living in Weaverville. He was a general contractor but still does odd jobs as a handyman.
“The whole town got behind the sports teams and the students,” Warrington said of when he played for Napa. “I can remember them bringing in extra bleachers. We were pretty wrapped up in it and it was our own world. Whether it was deserved or undeserved, we were put up on a pedestal. Vallejo was always a rival, but so was Petaluma. We savored that win.”
Fisher also graduated in 1972. He is retired, lives in Rocklin, and plays a lot of golf.
“Petaluma was probably bigger than anyone, including Vallejo,” Fisher said. “We did not like one another at all. We would have to get police escorts in and out of Petaluma at that time. When we beat Petaluma, we had to beat them for any chance to get into the TOBC. We finally got those suckers.”
Before Vintage opened, Napa had an enrollment of 4,500 students. The odds of making a varsity team in that era were steep.
Aguilar was thrilled to make the team and have a role that became bigger by season’s end. Aguilar, however, added that he considered transferring to Vintage or Justin-Siena as a senior. His three older siblings graduated from Napa High.
“When the school splits, you’re a big fish in a small pond,” Aguilar said. “My buddies and I had a blast in ’72-’73, figuring how to control and take over school events, etc. I felt like an early Ferris Buehler — it was crazy. For sports, we had a harder time competing. But at least we beat Justin and Vintage twice in basketball and beat Vintage in football.”
Aguilar played in the first Big Game in football as a blocking tight end for Joe Hicks’ touchdown, the first in Big Game history. Aguilar was also on the first jump ball against Dave Hubbard, who along with Steve McConnell wound up at Vintage after previously attending Napa. Hubbard played football at BYU and later for the New Orleans Saints.
No 3-point line, no shot clock
Napa ran primarily a man-to-man scheme on defense. Nelson or Baughman would be summoned often to defend the opposing team’s top scorer.
Walkenhorst added that the same defensive principles he learned in high school were similar to what he encountered at BYU.
“When I got to the next level, I didn’t have to relearn any defensive fundamentals,” he said. “I thought I was very well prepared to go to the next level. I attribute their coaching to that. As I look back, the one area that could have been better was halftime adjustments. But with fundamentals, I think we had a great coaching staff.”
Offensively, the scheme did not have a label.
“It was just various plays and a lot of high post splits, give and goes, screen and roll,” Walkenhorst said. “Nothing fancy. A lot of screens and running off the screens.”
The 6-foot-11 Walkenhorst was the centerpiece. He scored over 1,100 career points, spanning 2⅓ seasons. As a senior, he averaged 25.4 points per game. Warrington averaged 11.8 and Fisher 11.1.
“We set screens for each other, but we had the green light if we could fast-break,” Nelson said. “The other guys on the team were good athletes. It was a combination of fast-breaking and running a set offense through Stew.”
Today’s basketball fans witness 3-point shots, which were recently popularized by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, finding the bottom of the net at a record pace. But Aguilar said the 3-point shot would have been a minimal factor for the 1971-1972 Indians because they were not as perimeter-oriented. He said he would have loved the 3-point shot the following season, but probably to Jotter’s chagrin.
Walkenhorst’s mobility, even for a big man, coupled with strong guard play lent Napa’s style to become a natural uptempo team.
The lack of a shot clock, however, could be an issue in those years.
Warrington recalled a game during the 1970-1971 season when Hogan attempted to slow down the pace by running a four-corner offense. It was commonly used in the pre-shot clock era as a way of bleeding time off the clock and playing keep-away. Napa led the Spartans 20-8 after one quarter on the way to a 92-52 win.
“Their strategy to beat us was keeping it down to single digits,” Warrington said. “They finally loosened up. We called it the ‘Hogan slowdown.’ In the third quarter, they finally gave up on that and played regular basketball.”
Fisher recalled Justin as another team that liked to stall in order to beat Napa.
“We tried to get the tip right at the start of the game and try to get two points,” Fisher said. “Then they would get the ball and start passing it around.”
Summer league, conditioning, playing multiple sports
Youngsters focusing on one sport early in life has become a talking point. Some swear by it, others swear at it.
“There was absolutely zero resistance to us playing multiple sports,” Nelson said. “In fact, Coach (Keith) Orr, who coached the JV team when I was on it, tried to get me to play football. He was pretty adamant about it. He would kid me by saying ‘When those guys get off the football field and start playing basketball, they’re going to push you around. You won’t know what hit you.’ To me, it’s really sad that kids today focus on one sport so early. It would help the premier athletes if they played more than one sport.”
It was also not uncommon for players getting ready for another sports season in the summer besides playing basketball.
“Coach Jotter was not too thrilled with us playing football, but he didn’t hate it,” Fisher said. “It kept you out of trouble and focused on something. Once that season was over, boom, you’re on the court playing basketball. With summer league, everyone put a team together. Some of us were playing American Legion baseball. We were also getting ready for summer two-a-day football practices.”
As for offseason conditioning, these players participated but not in a regimented fashion.
“If you were really interested in playing, you’d get out and run a little bit,” Walkenhorst said. “When coach (Al) Vidueretta came in for football for summer weight training, you were with the football team because they had the weight room open but other than that there wasn’t anything formalized or required.”
Athletics like a sanctuary
There were no video games, cell phones, social media or internet. TV channel options were so limited that if the president was addressing the nation, your night was shot.
This Napa team would stop at nothing to play sports, even without a governing body. Aguilar recounted a story when he acquired the key to the Ridgeview Middle School gym.
The team got into the gym on numerous occasions but the tide turned one evening when about eight players showed up, including Aguilar, Walkenhorst, Nelson, Vaaler and a few others. The situation that ensued involved much levity.
“We heard someone in the locker rooms when we were playing so we turned off the lights and tried to be very, very quiet, like Elmer Fudd,” Aguilar recalled. “The janitor popped open the door into the gym and pointed his flashlight all about. We hit the south exit doors and ran through the fields, eventually jumping some fences into Coventry Manor. It was a bizarre scene running away with a 7-footer and a 6-8 monster as the janitor continued to yell at us. That week, the principal of Ridgeview called me to his office, beckoning me back from my high school. He knew me from my Ridgeview days and got me to plead guilty and get the key back or else.”
Humor aside, sports was the vehicle to learn life lessons.
“I firmly believe that if it wasn’t for sports, I could have gone in the wrong direction,” Nelson said. “Instead of playing video games, you went to the gym and played pickup ball. We’d also go to the field to play baseball.”
Aguilar also recalled teammate Chuck Miller’s family moving from Michigan. While both were attending Ridgeview, they would roam Napa High as eighth-graders to play with the high schoolers.
Miller was diagnosed with leukemia while in high school. He returned to play his junior and senior years, but passed away during the 1972-1973 basketball season.
“If he’d stayed healthy in ninth grade and going forward, he would have been a big factor on the ’71-’72 team and we would have competed in ’72-’73 in football, basketball and baseball,” Aguilar said. “He was that much of an impact player, a big guy with big skills and a big heart.”
Oh those uniforms
Uniforms have evolved over the years. Today, it is not unusual to see shorts go below the knees and for jerseys to be closer to being muscle shirts as opposed to tank tops.
In this era, there were tank tops and shorts that resembled the John Stockton butt-huggers. Walkenhorst alluded to his kids razzing him for the uniforms. Warrington said there was amusement even at the time.
“You can definitely tell the era because the shorts kept getting longer,” Warrington said. “That was the norm for us. The cheerleaders even had a vote for who had the best legs. I don’t remember who won, but now you can’t even see their legs.”
Added Fisher, “You wanted them tight. You didn’t want anything baggy. Kids look at it now and say, ‘Oh my god, that’s embarrassing.’”
Aguilar offered a humorous story from his years before high school.
“It started when I was at Snow Elementary School, where we never lost for 10 years,” he said. “We played rec league basketball with Levi’s on. We’d play St. Apollinaris and they’d have full uniforms and we’d beat them.”
Success and camaraderie still resonates
The confounding dynamic was that Jotter was going through personal issues at the time away from the court. The camaraderie, however, was unmistakable. The team had many different personality types.
“The whole team wasn’t hanging out all the time but came together mainly via skill levels,” Aguilar said. “We had fun and liked to win. Baughman was always light and fun. Fisher was a serious floor leader. Nelson was a tough and amazing defender. Baughman was so quick and intuitive and enjoyed every minute of it. Warrington could friggin’ leap. He was a great rebounder and great around the hoop offensively.”
Nelson is one of many from these teams who values the friendships.
“Having to put in the time to accomplish what we did took a lot of work and practice,” he said. “It took a lot of determination that carried into my life. I had two careers. I was a registered nurse in the emergency room, and then I owned an insurance agency. I feel like the team aspects and hard work of playing sports helped a lot.”
Warrington added that he would be remiss not to acknowledge the cheerleaders’ role in providing support.
“Sometimes we don’t give them enough credit,” he said. “They were fantastic, especially Cheri Sims Gregory (head cheerleader). They even kidnapped the entire basketball team one Saturday morning. I think it was at 6 a.m. They went to all of the basketball players’ houses, put hoods over them and took them to Cheri’s house. They fed us a nice, big breakfast. It was even on KVON.”
Even without section playoffs, the early 1970s were a special time for Napa High basketball.
