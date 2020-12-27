Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Napa High set grid bar high for 38 years

I had the opportunity to talk with former Indians players during those years, on and off the record, and asked the fairly innocuous question “What made the identity of the program?”

The prevailing answer I received was that Napa High football stood for something. The program’s hallmark was about being more physical and better conditioned, even if you did not have better athletes. The team-first culture prepared the next generation. Translation: win or lose, Napa played with a hard edge. You might beat the Indians because of a talent advantage, but strength and conditioning and playing with a hard edge was how they won in the margins.

Former NFL defensive end Hugh Douglass, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars, once described his Eagle teams as “all day suckers,” with the underlying message being, “Suckers, we’re going to be here all day.” The same could be said about those Indians teams.

A few Napa High football players have gone on to play on Saturdays and Sundays, such as Steve Hendrickson, Ed Blanton, Mike Gibson and Boyett. For the most part, however, Napa football was heavily compromised of getting mid-level kids to buy into the team-first concept.