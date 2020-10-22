Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Napa-Vacaville rivalry ramped up in 2003

Editor’s Note: Times like these bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed California high school sports until January. In the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via Napa Valley will have to do:

Sometimes a game is remembered for being misleadingly closer than the score indicated even though the winning team dominated the contest more than the final score suggested.

The 2003 Napa High football team’s 28-16 road win over the Vacaville Bulldogs had exactly that feeling.

That game at Youngblood Stadium, which would be renamed Tom Zunino Stadium the next year for the Vacaville coach who was highly successful from 1961 to 1997, turned out to be the early stages of a Monticello Empire League rivalry.

True, both teams have their cross-town rivals, Vintage and Will C. Wood. However, between 2002 and 2016, Napa vs. Vacaville was appointment football.

For close to two decades, from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s, Vacaville, Fairfield and Vallejo were the most consistently successful MEL programs. Napa and Vintage also had ample success during that span, but also had a couple of valleys to go along with the peaks.