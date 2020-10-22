Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Napa-Vacaville rivalry ramped up in 2003

Editor’s Note: Times like these bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed California high school sports until January. In the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via Napa Valley will have to do:
Sometimes a game is remembered for being misleadingly closer than the score indicated even though the winning team dominated the contest more than the final score suggested.
The 2003 Napa High football team’s 28-16 road win over the Vacaville Bulldogs had exactly that feeling.
That game at Youngblood Stadium, which would be renamed Tom Zunino Stadium the next year for the Vacaville coach who was highly successful from 1961 to 1997, turned out to be the early stages of a Monticello Empire League rivalry.
True, both teams have their cross-town rivals, Vintage and Will C. Wood. However, between 2002 and 2016, Napa vs. Vacaville was appointment football.
For close to two decades, from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s, Vacaville, Fairfield and Vallejo were the most consistently successful MEL programs. Napa and Vintage also had ample success during that span, but also had a couple of valleys to go along with the peaks.
The landscape has changed enormously. Napa and Vintage are now in the CJF North Coast Section as members of the Vine Valley Athletic League. Between 2004-2017, Vallejo and Fairfield were members of the Solano County Athletic Conference, which no longer exists. Fairfield has since returned to the MEL, while Vallejo has joined the NCS as a member of the Tri County League’s Stone Division.
The Napa High Indians — as they were called before becoming the Grizzlies in 2017 — hit a valley from 1998-2001, going 12-24-4 in that span. Napa closed the 1997 campaign with a 32-0 loss to Vintage in the annual Big Game and was not the same program for a few years. It’s hard to say if that loss inspired what transpired in the ensuing four years. It was a symptom of their struggles, if nothing else.
Napa, however, enjoyed a renaissance in 2002, going 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the MEL I — the league was divided into I and II at the time — before losing to Woodland, 21-20, in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs.
With a talented returning roster that included future NFL offensive lineman Mike Gibson, was the success the Indians attained in 2002 a mirage or a sign of things to come? It turned out to be the latter.
Napa and Vacaville started the 2003 MEL season head-to-head. The Indians were 3-1-1 entering their titanic matchup with Vacaville, having opened with a season-opening 24-24 tie against Las Lomas of Walnut Creek and wins over Buhach Colony of Atwater, 42-34, Vallejo, 40-6, and Hayward, 21-20, before losing 26-23 to Eureka.
The Bulldogs were 4-1 entering the contest. They had defeated Yuba City, 45-21, Ygnacio Valley of Concord, 49-27, Vallejo, 35-20, and Fairfield, 49-18, and lost 38-21 loss to Laguna Creek of Elk Grove.
The schedule might have suggested that this game was simply one out of five in the MEL. The winner, however, would have an early leg up in the MEL race.
Thomas Sims led the way for Napa's offense with 131 yards rushing on 24 carries and a trio of touchdowns.
On the defensive end, the Indians took a “unleash the hounds” approach. Napa limited the Bulldogs to 62 yards rushing, producing six quarterback sacks and forcing three turnovers.
Vacaville scored first when it recovered a fumble at the Napa 37-yard line, but it had to settle for a 36-yard Tony Fracchia field goal that put it in front 3-0 with 2:44 left in the opening period.
The Indians dominated the proceedings from that point forward.
Sims scored on an 8-yard run up the middle with center Sam Valencia and Gibson leading the way, giving Napa a 7-3 advantage. The Indians went in front 14-3 on a Sims 4-yard run behind right tackle Kyle Tasher and tight end Ryan Stewart with 8:32 left in the first half.
Sims, also a linebacker, sacked backup quarterback Johnathon Santopadre to set up the next score, forcing him to fumble, and Napa’s Arthur McHenry pounced on the loose ball at the Vacaville 28.
Indians quarterback Jesus Martinez, who completed all seven of his passes, rolled right and connected with an open Kevin Robledo for a 15-yard scoring strike with 4:45 left in the second quarter. Vacaville cut the Napa lead to 21-10 on Logan Murphy's 1-yard quarterback sneak.
The Indians made it 28-10 when Sims ran for an 8-yard touchdown between Gibson and Tasher, before Vacaville's David Warfield connected with Darren Lobb for a 27-yard touchdown on a halfback option for the final margin.
In a strange twist of fate, Napa head coach Jerry Dunlap decided to show his team the film from its 42-7 win over Vacaville of the year before as opposed to that of the previous week's loss to Eureka, which had been decided in the waning seconds.
Seeming to apply what they learned from the former tape, the Indians put the clamps on Vacaville’s offense for the second year in a row. Napa held Vacaville to a mere 62 yards rushing on 36 carries. Ten of those attempts produced negative yardage, while 25 totaled less than 4 yards. The Indians also held Vacaville running back Evan Williams to 14 yards on 10 carries. Williams had broken the 100-yard mark in four of his previous five games, gaining 97 in the other.
Napa's defense also produced five quarterback sacks, with Sims getting two of them and Chris Harris, McHenry and Tasher one apiece. Austin Pridmore, Kevin Robledo and McHenry each added a fumble recovery. Sims had two tackles for lost yardage while Gibson added one.
The points-allowed category will show that Napa permitted 16, but the defense was truly responsible for only six of them. Ten of Vacaville's points came when it started a drive on the Napa side of the field after the Indians' offense had turned the ball over, a position that lends itself to an easy scoring opportunity for the offense. The Indians' defense, meanwhile, produced three turnovers.
Between 2003 and 2016, the league crown was won or shared by either of these two clubs, the 2005 title ending up in a three-way deadlock between Napa, Vacaville and Vintage.
Between 2002-2016, the two teams were virtually in a dead heat in the win-loss column. Napa went 122-42-1 overall, 60-10 in MEL, with one Division I section title in 2007. Vacaville has gone 124-41-1 overall, 60-10 against MEL clubs, with a Division I section crown in 2006. The head-to-head matchups in that span were 8-6 in Napa’s favor.
