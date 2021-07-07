Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Napa's 1988 champions played for each other

“You can have all of the great attributes but if you don’t have a bunch of dudes that win for each other or pull for each other that’s all for naught,” Mott said. “That’s what put us over the edge. We were talented but we had to beat a bunch of talented clubs. What kept us on top of our game was a willingness to lay it on the line for each other.”

Scoreless innings streak

While the Napa pitching staff was dominant throughout the entire season, the staff finished with a flourish in compiling 23 consecutive scoreless innings and 29 straight innings without allowing an earned run.

“It was great being able to throw strikes and let the guys behind us play the game,” Lundeen said. “That was all the comfort you needed. That is what you need even in today’s game. That’s my biggest philosophy in working with pitchers. You throw strikes, let them put the ball in play and let the guys do their job.”

Tallman recalled the streak and the rapport fondly.