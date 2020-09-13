Napa Valley Teams Remembered: New era in Calistoga football began in ’06

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sometimes motivation can be a powerful tool. Even when things look most bleak, good stories come. They did for the 2006 Calistoga High football team.

To be able to appreciate just how good those Wildcats were, one must first look at the program’s peaks and valleys between 1999-2005.

The Wildcats had seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and 2005 would qualify for the latter. Calistoga played just four games on the field that season, which began with excitement over the return of Dan Connor as head coach. Connor — who replaced John Antonio after two seasons — had coached the Wildcats in two other stints, 1974-77 and 1996-00, winning the 1999 CIF North Coast Section Class B title in 1999.

However, Connor would soon discover that what was is not always what is.

He always had a rule that if a kid would miss practice for any reason, he had to first let him know. The 2005 season was full of weeks like that in addition to academic ineligibility. Even when games were played on the field, it was not a good representation. Things like post-possession penalties revealed a lack of self-control.