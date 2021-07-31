Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Perfect team, perfect season for Vintage in1980

“We thought, ‘Let’s not screw this up as coaches,’” quipped Herlocker, who was on the Vintage staff from 1979-1983. “With the type of players we had, it was pretty easy to just put them on the field and good things will happen. They made us look that much better as coaches.”

Rothwell graduated in 1981 and now lives in Austin, Texas, where he sells and designs swimming pools,

He pointed to the players’ lengthy history with each other before high school as a prelude to success. Redwood and Silverado middle schools still exist, but there was also Ridgeview Middle School.

“We had either played with or against each other since we were 8 years old,” Rothwell said. “We were getting our you-know-what handed to us every week. We’d go to Oakland and Richmond and lose to them. We were grooming ourselves for success at an early age. Once we got to Vintage, we expected to do great things. Our junior year was really good. We knew we had a good mix of youth and our senior class was fantastic.”

Wilkinson graduated in 1982. He lives in Davis and works as an information technology manager for Blue Shield of California.