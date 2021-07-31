Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Perfect team, perfect season for Vintage in1980

The year was 1980.
AC/DC debuted its hit song “You Shook Me All Night Long.”
In Napa, teenagers flocked local stores like Rainbow Records to purchase such music. The only question was “8-track, vinyl or cassette?”
That season, the Vintage High football team shook all 13 of its opponents all night long on Fridays.
The Crushers went 13-0, part of a 19-game winning streak dating back to the 1979 campaign, on the way to winning the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section AAA title.
Although the ’79 Crushers went 8-2, they had missed the postseason based on the Monticello Empire League title winner being the lone representative in the playoffs.
Assistant coaches Bob Herlocker and Bob Tedesco, along with players Steve Jarecki (tight end/defensive back), Roger Wilkinson (quarterback), Reggie Swift (offensive tackle) and Dave Rothwell (safety) shared their thoughts in recent interviews.
The Crushers entered the 1980 campaign having won or shared three straight MEL titles. Since the program also had numerous returnees and a winning culture, there was every reason to think winning trends would continue. But did they see a section title coming? Herlocker had taken over as offensive coordinator for Les Franco, who took the Napa High job after six seasons on Vintage head coach Burl Autry’s staff.
“We thought, ‘Let’s not screw this up as coaches,’” quipped Herlocker, who was on the Vintage staff from 1979-1983. “With the type of players we had, it was pretty easy to just put them on the field and good things will happen. They made us look that much better as coaches.”
Rothwell graduated in 1981 and now lives in Austin, Texas, where he sells and designs swimming pools,
He pointed to the players’ lengthy history with each other before high school as a prelude to success. Redwood and Silverado middle schools still exist, but there was also Ridgeview Middle School.
“We had either played with or against each other since we were 8 years old,” Rothwell said. “We were getting our you-know-what handed to us every week. We’d go to Oakland and Richmond and lose to them. We were grooming ourselves for success at an early age. Once we got to Vintage, we expected to do great things. Our junior year was really good. We knew we had a good mix of youth and our senior class was fantastic.”
Wilkinson graduated in 1982. He lives in Davis and works as an information technology manager for Blue Shield of California.
“Being a younger guy on the team, I really didn’t have the perspective of the coaches and maybe the seniors,” Wilkinson said. “We didn’t start talking about the playoffs until after the last game. I’m sure the coaches were thinking about it and trying to do a little bit of scouting, but it was a different era in that we didn’t have some of the focus that they do now. We just focused on the next opponent. There were no pushovers. Even the games that were lopsided, they all started 0-0. I wasn’t surprised by the championship. I had confidence that we had a good team, but I don't think any of us expected it.”
Tedesco, who lives in Vallejo, was the defensive line coach who oversaw the strength and conditioning program. He coached at Vintage for a total of 28 years under Autry and fellow head coaches Mike Koontz, Dave Shipp, Jim Costan and Franco. He retired from coaching after the 2006 season.
“We had the most unbelievable and unique collection of players,” Tedesco said. “We had the Russ Orricks, the Pat Hodges, the Steve Jareckis, and two of my favorites on the D-Line were Joe Cruz and Rick Marof. Rick Marof was a 160-pound defensive tackle. Joe Cruz was 260. Both were 5-foot-6 and gave everything they had. They didn’t get a lot of recognition, but they were just awesome and loved each other.”
Swift graduated in 1981. He lives in Suisun City and works as an analyst for the State of California. Swift lived in south Napa County, known now as American Canyon.
“The only team that could keep up with us was Tracy,” Swift said. “We were an unstoppable force. We all played against each other starting in Pop Warner. You had the American Canyon Sooners and Napa Cowboys. That’s how I had my first encounter with Russ. When we got to Vintage, it was a phenomenal team. We had history with each other playing football, baseball and basketball and wrestling. We knew each other well. It was kind of nice when we got to Vintage.”
Jarecki graduated 1981 and lives in Newport Beach. He has spent his adult life in commercial real estate and investment properties. He has a few partners with his small investment company that focuses on assets out of favor.
“When I was younger and watched my brother (Mike) play, on numerous occasions the Crushers won the league and went into the playoffs,” Jarecki said. “I was brought up to varsity as a sophomore for the playoffs. We were groomed that Vintage had this winning tradition. The idea of going undefeated had not been done before, so that was not something we could look back on. But we were loaded and ready to go.”
Complimentary football
The Crushers of this ilk were like an octopus. If one arm didn’t wrap you up, the other would. Vintage outscored its opponents 389-92 (489-163 including the playoffs) in the regular season with the smallest margin of victory being 14 points, in a 40-26 win over Bella Vista. Led by the backfield tandem of Pat Hodge (243 carries, 1,847 yards, 29 touchdowns) and Russ Orrick (161 carries, 1,173 yards, 17 TDs), the Crushers ran the triple-option offense out of the I-formation with heavy emphasis on the sprint draw. From a passing standpoint, Vintage ran primarily sprint-outs. Wilkinson completed 61 of 126 passes for 1,255 yards with a 13-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Jarecki was the leading pass catcher with 19 receptions, followed by Kevin Lee (16) and Todd Speakman (13).
Before the season the Crushers’ coaching staff visited the University of Washington, at the time coached by Don James.
“They ran the sprint draw and did it better than anybody in the country,” Herlocker said. “They taught us the whole system. We got to sit in on coaches’ meetings. They wouldn’t let us talk or ask questions. We didn’t know it was going to work like it did. We had a pretty good idea with the stuff we ran out of the sprint-out package and putting that into our system, especially the medium-range passing game. Linebackers had to stay in and honor the run. It created a big gap in the secondary, especially in the second level.”
In the trenches, the Crushers had dominance at every offensive line level with center Joe Gonsalves, guard Mitch Silver, tackle Swift and tight end Jarecki being all-league performers. Jarecki, who later played at UCLA and was a 1986 draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in the eighth round, was an All-Northern California Citizens Savings choice along with Orrick and Hodge. Vintage outgained its opponents on the ground, 3,494 yards to 1,158.
“The unsung heroes were the linemen,” Jarecki said. “It’s a cliché, but games are won and lost in the trenches. We had a 3-to-1 ratio in rushing yards gained on offense and rushing yards allowed on defense. It’s hard to beat any team at any level if you are producing those stats.”
As impressive as Vintage’s offensive stats were, they were actually deflated because by Herlocker’s recollection, the defense and special teams often provided the offense with optimal field position. The Crushers’ defense allowed just 3.1 yards per carry and recorded 43 sacks on 235 pass attempts. Jarecki and Rothwell each had four interceptions while Nelson Galambos, Dick Huddleston and Tom Cunningham each had two. The Crushers ran a 4-4-3 with stars and complimentary players at all three levels: Mike Laidlaw and Huddleston at defensive end, Orrick and Cunningham at linebacker, and Jarecki in the secondary. Those players were All-MEL selections.
“We really felt like a unit and didn’t want to let anyone down,” Rothwell said. “Our special teams were also underrated. We didn’t want anyone to score on us. We wanted more media recognition. We wanted higher rankings. We’d get up and the coaches would let second- and third-team guys in. I’m saying, ‘Coach let me go in with those guys so they don’t score.’ Then they’d say, ‘Sit down, Rothwell.’ Then we’d give up a touchdown and it gnawed at us. We knew who our offense was and they knew who we were.”
Vintage also won in the margins on special teams, coached by Ted Migdal. The special teams had standouts such as Rothwell, Marof, Jamie West, Silver and Nick Galambos. The unit did not give up a kickoff or punt for a score. They also did not yield a kickoff return of more than 25 yards.
Strength and conditioning
This aspect of athletics has evolved over the years. Based on what most teams were doing in 1980, the Crushers were ahead of their opponents Monday to Thursday as well as Friday. They were also ahead of their foes January to August as well as September to December.
“We lifted, but not quite as much as today,” Tedesco said. “I was in charge of running the seven-man sled. For two or three days a week, the whole team would push the seven-man sled from where the JV baseball field is now all the way down to Trower Avenue, where the softball field is, and back. We had seven guys pushing the sled. You had lines on both sides doing burpees or push-ups until their turn came. We did it once as a punishment kind of thing. The next day we’d practice and the whole team is out there for the sled. Those are the kind of things that inspired us as coaches. We were so motivated to work with these kids.”
Swift spent part of his time in the fitness industry and found himself applying Tedesco’s methods.
“We all made the time to come into the weight room during lunchtime or during our flex period,” Swift said. “With Coach Tedesco, it was old-school methods. I went on to work in the fitness industry for about 20 years and got three national searches. I had flashbacks with him. That old dude had some guns (arms). He was a good man.”
Even if strength and conditioning programs were not overseen by an adult, players would make time elsewhere.
“There’s no doubt that players today are better conditioned, faster, bigger, and have better nutrition guidance,” Jarecki said. “The facilities are much better today. We had a weight room that was attached to the gym. I also had weights in my garage at home and was able to do that as well. Tedesco was a great conditioning coach and there were great ones prior to him.”
Defining moments
The regular season had a few teams that tested the Crushers, but they never faced a game where they were in serious danger of losing. The postseason, however, was a different matter. First, the Crushers defeated Grace Davis of Modesto, 34-25, but the win was not signed, sealed and delivered until the final 69 seconds, when Orrick scored from a yard out on fourth-and-goal.
Davis was a predominantly pass-heavy team, something the Crushers seldom faced. The Spartans’ offense ran 71 plays to Vintage’s 49. The Crushers’ defense had eight sacks but no takeaways. The defense’s role that night was like a baseball pitcher that had runners on base every inning. Conversely, the offense had to make hay while the sun shined.
“What made the biggest difference was our ability to adapt to our opponents both on offense and defense,” Wilkinson said. “When they focused on Pat Hodge, we’d give it to Russ Orrick or I would sneak it around the end or we’d hit Steve Jarecki on a crossing pattern. Because we didn’t have a weakness, we adjusted to the point where we won those games. They were the type of athletes that could give you a new way of doing things. We hear about guys like Hodge, Orrick, etc. but everyone had a big part in all of those victories at different times.”
Oh, but that 41-40 triple overtime win over Tracy.
Both teams were 11-0 entering the game as mirror images of each other. This was a 12-round howitzer, Ali/Frazier style. Vintage delivered a couple of haymakers early to fashion a 20-7 halftime lead. The game was tied 20-20 at the end of regulation.
With each team getting four cracks at the goal line from the opponent’s 10-yard line, both exchanged touchdowns three times. Hodge scored on fourth and goal with Cunningham nailing one of his three overtime extra points, giving Vintage a 41-34 lead. Tracy answered when quarterback Louie Contreras connected with Mike Toon on a 6-yard touchdown. But when the Bulldogs went for the two-point conversion, on an option to the right, Rothwell stopped Toon shy of the goal line by inches and the Crushers prevailed.
There were Tracy players and fans alike that believed Toon crossed the goal line. Negative, says Rothwell.
“I pursued going to the corner. When I got there, I put my helmet on him. I saw the referee’s foot right in front of the pylon. He was obviously not in,” Rothwell recalled. “It was pure chaos after that. I was just mobbed. I couldn’t breathe. I was punching to get out from under the pile. I think the quarterback pitched it too soon. There was no threat of the quarterback turning it up, so I just kept going to the corner. I forget if it was Laidlaw or (Dave) Williams that was the end on that side, but he held his ground.
“The Cal-Hi sports article claimed he was in. I’m the guy who hit him, but I can tell you unequivocally that he did not get in. They knew he didn’t get in, but over the years, stories change and grow. I was one of the smallest guys on the team. I prided myself on punishing people and that was the hardest I ever hit anybody. I don’t blame Tracy. That was a hard pill to swallow. They were 3 inches away from doing what we did and were a mirror image of us. We moved on and it was the right call.”
One week later, in another battle of unbeatens against Highlands of north Sacramento (11-0-1), the Crushers won their 19th straight game, 25-6, to reach the summit of the SJS AAA.
“Nobody could stop our sprint draw,” Swift said. “It was usually off my side behind me. Pat Hodge was a rabbit. Russ Orrick was a bull in a china shop. Pat could take the smallest hole and break one for a touchdown. We knew we could come back. We knew we had the defense to do it. We kept motivating each other. All we wanted was a championship. We weren’t going to let an undefeated season escape us.”
The pre internet era
Society was also different in this era. Video games were introduced, but at best we’re talking PacMan at the local arcade like BelAire Bowl as opposed to XBox in many households. There was also no social media, which meant no idiotic tweets. Tedesco added that, on bus rides, the team would sing various songs as a form of camaraderie and levity with the windows rolled down. Tedesco quipped that he was thankful those moments would not be captured on social media.
“We had so much fun,” Tedesco said. “We wouldn’t punish them or treat them badly, but some of the things we did that were commonplace we would get fired doing today. Everyone has a camera or video on their phone now. If you say a nasty word nowadays, I don’t know if I could make it. I love the kids and hope they think the same of me. We loved each other back and forth.”
Swift, who is African-American, was bussed to Napa from what is now American Canyon.
“It was a transition. But with my dad being in the military, he taught me to be adaptable and to be yourself,” Swift said. “You let your grades speak for you. You let your talent on the football field or any sport talk for you. I was able to navigate everything. I could hang out with anybody, but some of the others that I used to hang out with from south county weren’t able to do that because I think they respected me for my academic ability as well as athletic ability. I had friends from all different groups.”
Wilkinson added that he is aware of the technology life, but is far from consumed by it.
“I can tell you that back then, we were talking to people in the streets,” Wilkinson quipped. “As we kept winning and headed to the playoffs, Memorial Stadium was packed on both sides. The visitors would travel well. We had people in the community that would come up and let you know they were supporting you. You could go to McDonald's or in the shoe store, and people recognized you and gave their support.”
Camaraderie
Much of the focus on team sports is centered around the field aspect, but the 1980 Crushers had camaraderie that still resonates to this day.
“I’m still in touch with quite a few people through social media,” Swift said. “We had this mentality that we operated as one. Typically, we’d come out of the quonset hut all fired up. But one time when we were on the bus, me, Russ and a couple of other guys talked about how we were going to show how really bad we were by coming out holding hands above our heads. It was one of the most unifying moments of my football career.”
Rothwell, by his own admission, has not kept in touch with many of his teammates but still feels a deep connection.
“They will always be brothers,” he said. “The Yountville guys had a close bond. We had a lot of mutual respect. We looked at each other like, ‘It doesn’t get any better than this.’ I would have loved to see what we could do if there was a state championship. It was fun also playing in the All-Star Game. We had 11 guys on the West squad. The teams in the area looked up to us.”
Herlocker is most easily identified with Napa High, having coached and/or taught there from 1985-2009, but his four seasons at Vintage remain special.
“I got a message recently on Facebook from Nelson Galambos,” Herlocker said. “They speak and make contact every now and then. It’s very rewarding to hear from them. I get a kick out of seeing those guys. Moving over to Napa High, my loyalties changed in 1985, but I’ll never forget my time at Vintage. Those were some of the best years I ever had in coaching.”
