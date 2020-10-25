Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Semifinal win at No. 1 Kelseyville keyed Braves' 2000 football title

Editor’s Note: Times like these bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed California high school sports until January. In the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via Napa Valley will have to do:
Sometimes you remember a team and community being convinced that a particular season was their time to win a championship, only to have their hearts broken.
Nearly 20 years ago, in November 2000, I made a one-and-a-half-hour drive to Kelseyville two days after Thanksgiving. The No. 5-seeded Justin-Siena High football team was in its first season competing in the CIF North Coast Section after moving from the Sac Joaquin Section. The Kelseyville Indians — now known as the Knights — entered the NCS Class A semifinals as the No. 1 seed.
The Braves, however, stunned Kelseyville 34-21, and one week later completed their journey by beating No. 2 seed Ferndale 16-14 for the NCS Class A title, marking their first section crown in football since 1983.
Kelseyville finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and as North Central League I champion. The Indians had defeated St. Vincent of Petaluma 31-0 one week earlier and appeared to have a well-balanced team poised to win its first section title since winning the NCS Class B crown in 1982. Kelseyville came into the game with a stout defense and a balanced offense led by running back Nate Kinsey and quarterback Brian Hanson.
Justin-Siena’s season had peaks and valleys. It started with a 40-9 win over St. Helena, but it was a costly one. The Braves lost starting quarterback Steve Andres, who also starred on the baseball team, with a broken femur. Justin turned to Mike McNamara to run the Houston split-back veer.
Rich Cotruvo was in his fourth season as the Braves’ head coach. He had had an accomplished head coaching career at Monte Vista of Danville before coming to Justin shortly before the 1997 season. From 1997-1999, the Braves went 14-17 with one postseason appearance. Though the program was not what most people know it as now, one could tell that a new era had dawned on Justin. Before 2000, Cotruvo strengthened his coaching staff by adding Steve Vargus, Steve Hatton and Jim Costan. All three joined the Braves staff after resigning from Vintage High.
That season would also be the dawning of a new era because the Braves would be changing sections. The Superior California Athletic League disbanded and Justin joined the Marin County Athletic League, which consisted of schools twice Justin’s size in enrollment.
Despite Andres’ injury, the Braves started 5-1 — before sustaining three consecutive losses to drop to 5-4. Justin earned a playoff spot one week later with a 38-0 win at Tamalpais, and defeated John Swett 28-7 in the first round of the NCS Class A playoffs.
Though high school football in California is a 48-minute game, the complexion of the Kelseyville contest turned early in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 21-21. Kelseyville had a fourth-and-goal at the 1 and balked at a field-goal attempt. Kinsey tried to run through the middle instead, but Braves linebacker Chris Hay stopped him in his tracks and the Braves took over on downs. Two plays later, Steve English ran around the right side and, thanks to blocks from Ron Duvall and Isaac Herrera, went 96 yards to paydirt to give Justin a 28-21 lead.
The Braves iced the game with 4:38 remaining, when Duvall picked off a Hanson pass that George Tracy tipped at the line of scrimmage. Duvall went 48 yards to paydirt for the pick-six as a stunned silence beckoned the home Kelseyville crowd.
Justin took the game’s opening drive seven plays for 72 yards capped by McNamara’s 2-yard run. +00Kelseyville answered with a workman-like 14-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with Kinsey’s 12-yard run. The Braves took just three plays to answer that score, however, as Ryan Harrison took the ball on a reverse and threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to English, making it 14-6 Justin. The Braves, however, had nary a first down on their next three possessions.
Kelseyville tied the game at 14 apiece with 7:14 left in the second quarter on Kinsey’s 1-yard touchdown run. Hanson followed by connecting with tight end James Nelson for the two-point conversion. The Indians took a 21-14 lead with 2:49 left in the first half on Kinsey’s 3-yard run, and Justin tied the contest 21-21 late in the third quarter when McNamara connected with Harrison on a 55-yard catch and run.
Though the win over Ferndale a week later would be the final step on the journey to winning what would be the first of six section titles won by the program under Cotruvo, the road win over Kelseyville was a watershed moment for Justin.
This game also changed the course for both programs.
At the time, it was Kelseyville that had the postseason pedigree while the Braves were still in the process of establishing one. While Justin went on to experience annual postseason success, also winning section titles in 2003, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2014, Kelseyville reached the postseason only five times in a 16-year stretch that covered 2000-2016 and did not win a playoff game until 2016.
