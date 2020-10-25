Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Semifinal win at No. 1 Kelseyville keyed Braves' 2000 football title

Justin-Siena’s season had peaks and valleys. It started with a 40-9 win over St. Helena, but it was a costly one. The Braves lost starting quarterback Steve Andres, who also starred on the baseball team, with a broken femur. Justin turned to Mike McNamara to run the Houston split-back veer.

Rich Cotruvo was in his fourth season as the Braves’ head coach. He had had an accomplished head coaching career at Monte Vista of Danville before coming to Justin shortly before the 1997 season. From 1997-1999, the Braves went 14-17 with one postseason appearance. Though the program was not what most people know it as now, one could tell that a new era had dawned on Justin. Before 2000, Cotruvo strengthened his coaching staff by adding Steve Vargus, Steve Hatton and Jim Costan. All three joined the Braves staff after resigning from Vintage High.

That season would also be the dawning of a new era because the Braves would be changing sections. The Superior California Athletic League disbanded and Justin joined the Marin County Athletic League, which consisted of schools twice Justin’s size in enrollment.

Despite Andres’ injury, the Braves started 5-1 — before sustaining three consecutive losses to drop to 5-4. Justin earned a playoff spot one week later with a 38-0 win at Tamalpais, and defeated John Swett 28-7 in the first round of the NCS Class A playoffs.