Napa Valley Teams Remembered: St. Helena football got the best of Salesian behind Covey's big game in 2004

Editor’s Note: Times like this bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the dastardly COVID-19. The pandemic has stopped the world in the form of people losing their lives or being compromised. It has also meant no sporting events until January, in a best-case scenario. I hope you are staying safe during these exceedingly difficult times. Until we can watch live events on the local front, let’s hit the rewind button.

There are certain games that while the team performance was impressive, you remember it as much, if not more, for the individual efforts.

In Week 2 of the 2004 high school football season, St. Helena High’s Robert Covey rushed 29 times for 266 yards and five touchdowns in his team’s 48-26 win over the Salesian (Richmond) Chieftains, who have since been renamed to the Pride. Though St. Helena has gone on to enormous success under current head coach Brandon Farrell, specifically from 2011-present, the Saints 2004 team was also a special one that should not be forgotten.

Covey’s numbers broke Tom Blanchfield’s record for yardage in a single game, which stood since 1960. Although the Saints rushing record book is currently being blown to smithereens by current Saints running back Ivan Robledo, who finished his sophomore season in 2019.