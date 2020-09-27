Napa Valley Teams Remembered: St. Helena's 2004 football team was special

MacMillan decided to make yet another key maneuver. He moved Covey from offensive tackle to running back. Salesian had a dynamic athlete of its own in Jahvid Best, who went on to play at UC Berkeley and had a brief NFL stint with the Detroit Lions.

One week earlier, St. Helena had shut out Delta of Clarksburg 20-0 in MacMillan’s debut. Could the Saints make it two in a row against an always athletic Salesian team?

Salesian had some early momentum curtailed when a 73-yard run by Best, which would have given his team a 7-0 lead, was nullified by a holding penalty. Given that Salesian had no answer for Covey, however, it likely would not have mattered. Covey scored on runs of 58, 5, 8, 27 and 9 yards behind the offensive line of Alex Lapuyade, Ross Bentley, Scott Dale, Alex Wignall, Patrick McCreary and tight end Carlo Trinchero.

Two weeks later, MacMillan moved Trinchero to running back to be paired with Covey. Trinchero had a tremendous season at linebacker, earning North Central League I Defensive Player of the Year honors and making the All-Napa County and All-Redwood Empire teams.