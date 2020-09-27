Napa Valley Teams Remembered: St. Helena's 2004 football team was special

Editor's Note: Times like this bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It has meant no sporting events until January, in a best-case scenario. Until we can watch live events on the local front, let’s hit the rewind button.
There are certain games that while the team performance was impressive, you remember it as much, if not more, for the individual efforts.
In Week 2 of the 2004 high school football season, St. Helena High’s Robert Covey rushed 29 times for 266 yards and five touchdowns in his team’s 48-26 win over Richmond's Salesian Chieftains, whose mascot has since been changed to the Pride. Although St. Helena has gone on to enjoy enormous success under current head coach Brandon Farrell since 2011, the Saints' 2004 team was also a special one that should not be forgotten.
Covey’s numbers broke Tom Blanchfield’s record for yardage in a single game, which had stood since 1960. St. Helena's rushing record book is currently being blown to smithereens by running back Ivan Robledo, who will be a junior in his third varsity season this year.
Blanchfield was inducted as a member of the first class of the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. Covey’s record stood for nine years until Sebastian Segura eclipsed the mark in a playoff game against Kelseyville, going for 270 yards. Segura, who ran for 1,710 yards that season, also broke Covey’s single-season yardage mark that year. Covey rushed for 1,610 yards in 2004.
St. Helena’s senior-laden 1998 team enjoyed a 9-2 season, one of the best in school history. From 2000-2003, however, the Saints struggled to a 12-29 record and had three coaching changes. But that record was somewhat inflated because of a 10-11 mark from ‘02-’03 under Bryan Powell.
Powell resigned in May 2004 and Ian MacMillan took over two months later after going 38-12 in five years as Justin-Siena’s head coach, including a 26-game winning streak. There was skepticism when MacMillan was hired about his age, 25, and because he had come from Justin-Siena. At that time, St. Helena and Justin still had elements of a rivalry because of their days in the now-defunct Superior California Athletic League from 1986-2000.
But MacMillan brought a young and dynamic coaching staff with him that included Mike McNamara and Chris Yepson. MacMillan also brought with him the Houston split back veer offense that Rich Cotruvo had brought to Justin in 1997, along with the 3-4 defense that MacMillan had learned from former Braves and current Saints defensive coordinator Steve Vargus. In 2004, the Saints went 9-2, including a 21-18 win at Middletown.
That St. Helena team was senior heavy. But when the roster turned over very heavily the next season, it was led by twins Luke and Eddie McMullen. I will always remember that duo because, while they may not have been the most talented players, they had great intangibles – highlighted by their work ethic.
MacMillan decided to make yet another key maneuver. He moved Covey from offensive tackle to running back. Salesian had a dynamic athlete of its own in Jahvid Best, who went on to play at UC Berkeley and had a brief NFL stint with the Detroit Lions.
One week earlier, St. Helena had shut out Delta of Clarksburg 20-0 in MacMillan’s debut. Could the Saints make it two in a row against an always athletic Salesian team?
Salesian had some early momentum curtailed when a 73-yard run by Best, which would have given his team a 7-0 lead, was nullified by a holding penalty. Given that Salesian had no answer for Covey, however, it likely would not have mattered. Covey scored on runs of 58, 5, 8, 27 and 9 yards behind the offensive line of Alex Lapuyade, Ross Bentley, Scott Dale, Alex Wignall, Patrick McCreary and tight end Carlo Trinchero.
Two weeks later, MacMillan moved Trinchero to running back to be paired with Covey. Trinchero had a tremendous season at linebacker, earning North Central League I Defensive Player of the Year honors and making the All-Napa County and All-Redwood Empire teams.
Salesian cut the lead to 21-14 early in the second quarter, but got no closer. What I remember most about this game was that at halftime, I was conversing with the referee. His response to me was, “I heard the quarterback (Luke McMullen) say ‘16-veer’ 10 straight plays.” It was a prime example of how Salesian knew what was coming but still had no answer.
The Saints went on to go 9-2 that season, their lone losses being to eventual NCL I champion Willits, 12-6, and in the playoffs to John Swett, 24-14. The Salesian game undoubtedly helped St. Helena enjoy the season it wound up having, and the programs have since added more chapters to their rivalry.
The Saints’ roster turned over drastically after the 2004 season, when the club was senior-dominated, and finished 5-5 the following season. St. Helena went 7-4 in 2006 and won the NCL I South title, its first league crown since the 1978 campaign.
MacMillan resigned after 2006 and was replaced by Dave Collinsworth, whose Saints went 2-8 in his lone season.
Farrell took the reigns in 2008 and has eclipsed the 100-victory mark at St. Helena, accumulating more wins than any coach in Saints football history.
MacMillan returned to St. Helena in 2017 to become both a teacher and the JV head coach.
