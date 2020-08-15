Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Talented ’86 Crushers had no ego problems (Part 2)

“Everybody was real competitive and we pushed each other in camp. It was almost like an all-star team, with great athletes, just character people. We may not have always been the fastest or the biggest or the strongest. But we just found a way to get it done and we won games. If I could go back and do it all over again, I’d do the exact same thing. I loved it.”

Ilsley said the 1986 championship run started in the summer.

“More guys were committed to training in the weight room, to running, and to what they were doing when nobody was looking,” he said. “The linemen really gave a crap and were going to work hard and be the best they could be and push the guy next to them.

“We had a lot of guys who worked hard and wanted to be good. Whether we were all friends when it was all over or not, we all cared about each other when it was time to train and practice and play.”

Porter said Vintage’s practices were harder than some of the games.