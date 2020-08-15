Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Talented ’86 Crushers had no ego problems (Part 2)

Note: The Register is taking a rare opportunity, made possible by the COVID-19 sports shutdown, to look back at some of the greatest teams in Napa Valley history. This is the second installment of a two-part series about one of those teams.
Vintage High School has inducted four of the 1986 football section champions into its athletic hall of fame, with only tight end David Ilsley representing the Crushers’ talented offensive line.
The other inductees — highly decorated running back Steve Buccellato, future NFL wide receiver Sean LaChapelle, and four-year varsity quarterback Charles Hammond — grabbed most of the headlines.
Four members of the Sac-Joaquin Section champion Vintage High football team of 1986 look back at the memorable season.
But Ilsley and fellow linemen Warren Bowers, Barry Forsythe and Steve Porter said there were no egos to overcome en route to their outright Monticello Empire League and Sac-Joaquin Section Division I titles. They said the Crushers were close-knit, and that their least recognized teammates got as much respect as the Buccellatos, LaChapelles and Hammonds.
“That was the incredible thing about our team,” Ilsley said recently. “We had good players who weren’t starters. The amount of good high school football players we had was just remarkable.”
There can’t be any conversation about the team without a mention of Buccellato, who rushed for 1,630 yards and 26 touchdowns in leading the 13-1 Crushers to their second section title in six years.
He was named MEL Player of the Year and The Sacramento Bee’s Superior California Player of the Year.
“Steve Buccellato was a fierce ball carrier,” LaChapelle said in 2013, when he went into the Vintage Hall of Fame with Ilsley. “David Ilsley was a dominant tight end-defensive end. Charles Hammond threw an unbelievable deep ball.”
Buccellato also made the All-Napa County team, and likely would have been its Player of the Year if the Register had such an award in those days.
“Buccellato was fricking phenomenal, one of the best in this town that’s ever played, and you had LaChapelle, Ilsley, Mike Kollin and John Cordeiro — our offense was pretty loaded,” Porter said. “Our offense sputtered at times, but once we got rolling it was really good.”
LaChapelle was also one of the Valley’s best ever. As a junior in 1986, he caught 22 passes for 425 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 165 yards on 30 carries and scored once. He was named an All-American by SuperPreps as a senior, when he led all Valley receivers with 38 catches for 616 yards and 12 TDs. He also rushed for 375 yards on 51 attempts and scored three times in 1987, and returned a punt and three interceptions for touchdowns.
LaChapelle went on to become one of the top receivers in UCLA history, catching 142 passes for 2,027 yards with 14 TDs from 1990-1992 as a 6-foot-3 split end.
He was a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1993 and also played for the Kansas City Chiefs. In his three NFL seasons, he caught 29 passes for 445 yards with two touchdowns. He also played for the Scottish Claymores of the World League of American Football, later renamed NFL Europe, and was inducted into the Claymores’ Hall of Fame in 2000. He now lives in Sacramento and works in construction.
Crazy games
The 1986 season was marred only by a 14-8 league loss to Fairfield at Napa Memorial Stadium in Week 5. An Ilsley interception had set up a 21-yard scoring pass from Hammond to LaChapelle and a Buccellato two-point conversion run to put Vintage on the board late in the third quarter. But Fairfield scored with 1:03 left, forcing Vintage head coach Mike Koontz to use his stars to try to tie the game in the final minutes and set up a winning extra point.
“Late in the game,” Porter recalled, “we had a play called ‘88 La La’ that basically was LaChapelle running a post (route) and Hammond throwing it as far as he could and letting LaChapelle run under it and catch it. We were at our own 40 or so and we hit the pass. We thought ‘There’s the ball game,’ because nobody caught LaChapelle once he was out on his own. But their guy somehow dove and caught Sean’s foot and Sean tripped and fell at like the 2-yard line.
“We were running out of time and so we hustled down there and — I remember it like it was yesterday — we snapped it and it was supposed to be Buccellato through the 2 hole, which was me and Forsythe (blocking), and we had blown the hole up. I mean, it was a walk-in touchdown. But there was a bad exchange and the ball flew up and we recovered it.
“The next play we ran our fullback, Mike Kollin, through the 1 hole and we blew that up for another (would-be) walk-in touchdown and there was a fumble on the exchange again. We got the ball back, but the clock ran out. That kept us from having a perfect season.”
The Crushers came back the next week and knocked off reigning MEL co-champion Hogan, then won the Big Game against crosstown rival Napa, 35-13. Buccellato set a Big Game record with 245 rushing yards that would stand for a decade.
After also blowing out Armijo and Modesto High, the Crushers clinched the MEL title outright with a 12-7 win at Vallejo that saw Buccellato score both touchdowns in the fourth quarter and erase a 7-0 deficit. It was a costly win for Vintage, as Hammond, Ilsley and Bowers were all knocked out of the game with injuries. Thankfully, the Crushers got to host all four playoff games.
Bowers’ knee injury was season-ending. Ilsley would have to miss the first three playoff games, and LaChapelle had to take snaps from Forsythe instead of Hammond the following week in a 13-7, playoff-opening nail-biter over Grace Davis.
Hammond returned the following week and threw a 32-yard TD pass to LaChapelle, and Buccellato scored from 6 yards out in a muddy, sloppy 15-8 win over Lodi High.
That set up a semifinal showdown with Tracy High, the program that had lost 41-40 in triple-overtime game to the 1980 Vintage team, and 27-21 to the 1983 Crushers that ended a 21-game Bulldogs win streak.
A botched punt snap set up a 1-yard Buccellato TD run and Jason Dragoo extra point that gave Vintage an early 7-0 lead. Tracy countered with a pair of field goals to make it 7-6. But the score would not change the rest off the night.
The Crushers’ stout defense, coached by Bill McGrath, stopped the Bulldogs at the Vintage 3. After recovering a Vintage fumble, Tracy’s kicker missed a 26-yard field goal. A blocked Vintage punt gave the kicking team another chip shot, from 31 yards out. But the holder mishandled the snap and threw incomplete to end the game.
That put the Crushers in their third section title game in six years, this time at home. Napa Memorial Stadium was designated as the venue for the Division I section final, no matter which teams would have played, due to work being done at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento.
Vintage just happened to make it and get the home-field advantage. Playing a Christian Brothers team that had just knocked off heavily favored Cordova, the Crushers’ vaunted ‘D’ pitched an impressive 14-0 shutout.
Ilsley returned from his broken-hand injury to play in the final and had four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown-saving tackle after the Falcons had intercepted a pass on a fake field goal attempt.
“I had a cast on it for four weeks and (trainers) Bruce McCall and Glenn Hughes finally said ‘OK, if it’s healed enough we can protect it with this and that, and I was able to play in the championship game, which was all I cared about,” Ilsley said. “It was pretty taped up, but I still had use of my fingers.”
Ilsley said he doesn’t remember his catches, but he does remember the TD-saving tackle.
“That is my personal memory from the game, from my actual play. Somehow or another, I was able to track that guy down,” he said.
Buccellato fueled the defensive effort with two interceptions and also led the offense, rushing for 139 yards, catching three passes for 25 yards, and completing a 25-yard halfback pass to set up his own 3-yard touchdown run.
“We had an incredible run,” said Buccellato, a deputy for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department who entered the Vintage Hall of Fame in 2016. “I think it was just the right mix of players. The seniors that we had always had winning seasons in football, we always did very well going through Vintage. And the juniors that were with us did the same thing. They were successful. And when we came together, we just had the right mix of talent.
“Everybody was real competitive and we pushed each other in camp. It was almost like an all-star team, with great athletes, just character people. We may not have always been the fastest or the biggest or the strongest. But we just found a way to get it done and we won games. If I could go back and do it all over again, I’d do the exact same thing. I loved it.”
Ilsley said the 1986 championship run started in the summer.
“More guys were committed to training in the weight room, to running, and to what they were doing when nobody was looking,” he said. “The linemen really gave a crap and were going to work hard and be the best they could be and push the guy next to them.
“We had a lot of guys who worked hard and wanted to be good. Whether we were all friends when it was all over or not, we all cared about each other when it was time to train and practice and play.”
Porter said Vintage’s practices were harder than some of the games.
“With all the talent that we had, you knew the guy behind you (on the depth chart) wasn’t very far behind you, so if you struggled you were going to get replaced. Every single one of us hated to lose, so there was a competitive edge in everything we did. Me and Barry were best friends, but when we strapped on the helmets and were going against each other, it was a fight. David Isley was a fight. We didn’t want to lose to each other.
“The linemen didn’t get a lot of credit (in the newspapers). One article said Buccellato was selling popcorn at halftime because he did so much on the field. We saw that and were cracking up. We would give guys like LaChapelle, Buccellato and Ilsley (crap) like, ‘It’s all you guys, isn’t it?’ But it was all in good fun and motivated us.”
Hammond went on to throw for 4,263 yards with 45 touchdowns in four varsity seasons before walking on at Oregon and working his way up to No. 3 on the depth chart. He returned home after one year due to viral pneumonia, transferred to Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Despite suffering a shoulder injury, he played four years as a running back and tight end.
Linemen move on
Montoya starred at San Francisco State for two seasons, transferred to UNLV and tried to make the football team as a walk-on before an injury ended his career. He transferred to UC Berkeley and graduated in 1992.
Isley went on to play four seasons for the University of Washington, and daughter Kate and niece Alyssa played Vintage basketball. He coached the JV program during Kate’s last three varsity seasons, from 2017-19. His JV Crushers were a combined 40-13 overall and 17-3 in the MEL the first two seasons.
Forsythe played with Montoya at San Francisco State for a year before transferring to Chico State. He coached 10 years at Napa High and 10 years at Vintage, right up through Leach’s first season at the helm and 2016. He now has his own business as a special inspector and has been a professional drummer most of his life. His son, Hendrix, played for the Crushers under head coach Kyle Hofmann in 2014 and 2015 and was a junior on the first Vintage team to make the playoffs in seven years.
Bowers played two years for Utah State on scholarship before a knee injury ended his career. He is now a contractor. His wife, DeAnna, starred in softball at Utah State and played the game professionally for years. She now teaches and coaches softball at Napa High.
Their daughter, Brianna, was the leading hitter in 2017 on the first-ever Napa High softball team to win a section title and is playing for Sacramento State on a scholarship. Their son, Brock, last week made a verbal commitment to play football for national power Georgia after helping Napa High bounce back from an 0-10 season with a 7-4 campaign that ended in the playoffs last fall.
The mechanically inclined Porter also got offers but decided not to try college ball, attending Wyoming Technical Institute instead. He married his high school sweetheart, Kelly, who has been the head coach of Vintage volleyball for the past eight years.
Their older son, Ronnie, played football during Leach’s first two seasons at Vintage and their daughter, Riley, played varsity volleyball in her mom’s first three seasons at the Vintage helm. Steve coached football at Vintage through 2016 before moving on to coach younger son Blake’s Little League teams.
Forsythe coached at Vintage for 10 of the 32 years the Crushers went without another playoff victory, a skid that ended in 2018 when head coach Dylan Leach guided Vintage to two playoff wins – including a road upset of No. 1 seed Antioch in the quarterfinals.
“It was frustrating because I have love for the school and love for the game of high school football,” Forsythe said of the playoff-win drought. “It was tough, lean years, but I supported them, and now Vintage is winning under Dylan and I support them now.”
