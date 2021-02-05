Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Too bad Saints, 'Cats didn't meet in 2013

I hope you are staying safe during these exceedingly difficult times.
While the COVID-19 outbreak has stopped the world in the form of people losing their lives, having them compromised or losing their jobs, it has also meant no sporting events. Times like this bring out the reflective side.
When you play the revisionist history game semi-accurately, it’s based on numbers crunching and the eyeball test — moreso the latter, but using the former as reference points. Analytics are valuable to a point, but you can’t rely too much on that measurable. The problem is, too many schnucks think they can invent an equation that looks like trigonometry and draw a conclusion. But it is highly speculative.
In 2013, I had an embarrassment of riches with high school football coverage as the Upvalley sports beat reporter for the St. Helena Star and Weekly Calistogan. The two publications are part of Napa Valley Publishing.
That season, the St. Helena Saints went 9-3 and the Calistoga Wildcats went 8-2. I had a few seasons where only one or neither was good, so to have both succeed the same year was a treat. On some occasions, the two teams played on the same night but at different venues, and I could not be in two places at the same time.
The two programs played regularly before the series was discontinued in 1994. It was re-established in 2008 and 2009 and St. Helena won both games decisively, 37-0 and 45-6. The two teams are not likely to play each other in football any time soon. Calistoga, which is about half of St. Helena’s size in enrollment, moved to eight-man football in 2015.
St. Helena entered the 2013 season having lost stars such as quarterback Richard Hoppe along with wide receiver Joey Brink and running back Danny Brink. However, Saints head coach Brandon Farrell adapted to his personnel.
In 2012, the Saints had used the pass to set up the run. In 2013, Farrell leaned heavily on a veteran offensive line leading the way for record-setting running back Sebastian Segura, who enjoyed one of the best seasons — and careers — in Saints history. Segura posted single-season records for most rushing yards in a game (270 in the playoffs against Kelseyville) and season (1,701), as well as most career rushing yards with 2,716. He posted nine 100-yard rushing games and three 200-yard contests this season, topped off by 18 touchdowns. Robert Covey had held the previous records since 2004.
Litto Damonte and Gannon Laidlaw anchored the offensive line. Davone Browne was a dual threat as both a receiver and return man. Damonte and linebacker Kile Grayson anchored a Saints defense that was stout all season.
For Calistoga, head coach Paul Harrell had guided many of the same players to success with the Calistoga Cubs youth football program. The success translated to high school.
Running back Dylan Alvarado rushed for a school-record 1,978 yards, breaking the mark by Corey Beck that had stood since 1987. Alvarado posted 9.94 yards per carry and scored a school-record 25 rushing TDs. He set a single-season record by scoring 154 points, highlighted by a game against Emery in which he rushed for 407 yards and seven TDs.
Alvarado broke Jason Tamagni’s single-game record set in 2001.
The North Central League II/Bay Football League Offensive MVP, Alvarado also led the ’Cats in tackles with 86 from his linebacker position and added an interception. Walker Hughes anchored the line as the point player for the rushing attack. Hughes was second on the Wildcats with 12 pancake blocks.
Timmy Montanez led the defense with the second-most interceptions in school history with nine, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Montanez recorded 39 tackles from his safety position and contributed 16 catches for 132 yards and a TD as a receiver.
On the numbers-crunching front, the Saints went 9-3 overall and 6-1 in North Central League I. In the CIF North Coast Section Div. IV playoffs, St. Helena defeated Kelseyville 47-20 and lost 24-7 to eventual champion Saint Mary’s of Albany. St. Helena’s opponents had a combined record of 68-56 (54.8% winning percentage) and an average calpreps.com ranking of -16.13. St. Helena outscored opponents by an average of 30.6-10.5.
Calistoga went 8-2 overall and 5-1 as members of the NCL II/BFL, co-champions with St. Vincent (Petaluma), marking the program’s first league title since 1997. Calistoga lost in the first round of the NCS Div. V playoffs at Ferndale, 50-28, which lost to Valley Christian (Dublin) 34-6 one week later. Wildcats opponents had a combined record of 51-55 (48.1% winning percentage) with an average calpreps.com ranking of -22.9. Calistoga outscored opponents by an average of 40.3-16.6.
The teams had three common opponents: Cloverdale, Tomales and St. Vincent. St. Helena went 3-0 against those teams, beating Cloverdale 28-7, Tomales, 20-0 and St. Vincent 12-7. Calistoga beat Cloverdale 42-13 and Tomales 52-16 and lost 27-14 to St. Vincent.
Since the two Upvalley teams did not face each other, I can only wildly speculate — even though there are people on each side of the equation that are convinced their team would have won.
On the league and schedule strength front, neither was overwhelming, but I give the edge to the Saints. The numbers clearly demonstrate it. The teams played in a scrimmage before the season, but if you think that reflects how a real game plays out, have another drink.
As one that covered both teams, I believe I can bring objectivity. Most years, I would have given St. Helena a pretty considerable edge. But in 2013, I don’t think it’s a two-inch putt. In fact, I think Calistoga would have been good enough to win on a given day.
If the game was played early in the season, I give Calistoga the edge — but not a big one, because at the time the Wildcats were playing at a higher level. Calistoga started that season like a house of fire, outscoring Cloverdale, South Fork and Swett by a combined 112-19 in its first three games. St. Helena started 2-1, outscoring teams 46-23. The Saints were outstanding on defense, but offensively couldn’t get out of their own way. St. Helena was vulnerable enough at the time to be had.
If the teams played each other between Week 4-9 I would have given St. Helena the edge, but not a huge one. Calistoga was continuing to dominate its next five foes, outscoring them 249-70. However, watching the Wildcats in that span, I came away with the feeling that they were maintaining their success but not necessarily getting better, whereas the Saints were on the ascend. St. Helena went 5-1 in a six-game stretch after the bye with the lone loss coming to eventual NCL I champ Middletown (21-6).
In that span, the Saints' offense caught up to their defense and outscored foes 240-54.
Thereafter, however, I would have given the Saints a fairly sizable edge. Calistoga entered its season finale 8-0 with a chance for its first unbeaten regular season since 1987 and a chance to win sole possession of the league title. The Wildcats lost to St. Vincent 27-14 and flopped in the aforementioned defeat to Ferndale.
St. Helena, meanwhile, defeated Cloverdale 28-7 in the season finale, then Kelseyville 47-20, before the aforementioned loss to Saint Mary’s.
Regardless of how one speculates, I look back at the 2013 high school football season with fondness.
