Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Vintage's Orrick was a football coach's dream for the pioneering Autry

The Vintage High football program has seen many impactful people throughout its 49-year history. However, one would have to look long and hard to find ones that can surpass head coach Burl Autry and 1981 graduate Russ Orrick in terms of standing the test of time.
While many others deserve a proverbial seat at the table, Autry and Orrick remain central figures in Crushers’ lore. Assistant coaches Bob Herlocker and Bob Tedesco and players Steve Jarecki, Roger Wilkinson, Reggie Swift and Dave Rothwell recently shared memories of Vintage’s 1980 CIF Sac Joaquin Section AAA championship team in which the Crushers went 13-0.
They also verbalized their memories of Orrick and Autry. The former died in September 2009 at age 47 of kidney failure. The latter died in September 2011 at age 78 from pancreatic cancer. Orrick’s sons, Matthew and Clayton, played football for the Crushers.
Orrick and Autry were inducted into the inaugural Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame class posthumously in 2013. Rothwell humorously described both Orrick and Autry as “ornery, and that’s the G-rated version,” before sharing more serious memories.
Here’s a closer look:
<h4>Russ Orrick
Orrick’s coaches and teammates, in not so many words, described him as tougher than a piece of rawhide. He was a punisher as both a fullback and linebacker.
“He’d just look up at you with those blue eyes and you knew that things were going to get done,” Herlocker said. “He was one tough customer. Any time he had the ball in his hands, if he couldn’t run through a hole, he’d make one.”
Orrick, who had his leg amputated below the knee in 2008 because of circulation and blood clotting issues, played through pain as a senior. He seldom practiced as a senior because of a sprained ankle that was very tender. But on game days, opponents felt the pain.
“Russ was a no-excuses kind of guy,” Rothwell said. “He was like a Mike Singletary. He did not want to hear anybody whining. He just wanted results. If you don't want to do it, you tap out and someone else comes in. Russ was the kind of guy that worked hard to be successful in everything he did. I was at Russ’ funeral. It was a magical time as far as seeing a lot of guys. Everybody loved Russ.”
As a senior, Orrick rushed for 1,173 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was the Monticello Empire League Back of the Year as a junior and Player of the Year as a senior. Orrick was also an MEL champion wrestler at 178 pounds and in baseball, led the MEL in RBIs.
“Russ was someone you’d classify as an old-school, hard-hitting, tough guy,” Wilkinson said. “He was one of those hard bodies, very compact, extremely strong. He had a great nose for the football. He would not accept defeat whether it was a teammate that needed to be lifted up or scolded.”
Tedesco, in not so many words, described Orrick as a coach’s dream.
“I wish every coach had the opportunity to coach Russ Orrick,” Tedesco said. “He was a once-in-a-lifetime kid. He would run through the wall for you. I was very fortunate to have been one of his coaches in his career.”
Swift was part of opening many holes for Orrick in the Crushers’ triple-option offense.
“Russ worked hard and played hard,” Swift said. “I partied and played sports with him. Even after we got out of school and I got out of the military, I moved back in 1987. He was the same old Russ. We used to call him ‘Bird Head.’ He was one of those guys where you always wanted him on your side. If he was your friend, you could always count on him in a pinch.”
Jarecki was a teammate of Orrick on the Napa Chargers as a youth football player and recalled noticing his impact at an early age and how it translated across the board.
“Russ was one of a kind,” Jarecki said. “As a person, he was funny. He was unparalleled athletically. The stories of him wrestling are unbelievable. He was also a terrific baseball player and a good guy.”
<h4>Burl Autry
With Autry, it was Red Clay Country meets Red Wine Country. The Edmund, Oklahoma native wore many hats: coach, teacher, athletic director, organizer, and lifetime Crusher. The word “pioneer” could be added as well, with Autry being the first football coach in school history. Autry believed in surrounding himself with a strong cast of assistants and giving them the latitude to do their jobs so the staff could work like an ensemble.
“When there was a tough spot in the game, we’d look to him,” Herlocker said. “He would give us a “yea” or a “nea.” Ultimately, he had the final call any time we were going to go for it. He was the guy that made things happen, not only for us as coaches but for the program. We had everything we wanted. We went to clinics to keep learning. I called him dad for a reason.”
Herlocker is one of four members of the Autry tree to become head coaches, along with Dave Shipp, Les Franco and Mike Koontz. After Autry retired, Koontz led the Crushers to their second SJS crown in 1986.
“Burl was like the old-fashioned college coach,” Rothwell said. “He’d sit in his tower, look at people and let them coach. He instilled in us a don’t-take-bleep-from-anyone mindset. It was not just lip service. He came across as an Okie, but he was smart enough not to get in the way. When he needed to, whether it was to chew out a ref or make a decision, he pulled the right strings.”
Under Autry’s guidance, the Crushers went 110-48-2 with eight MEL titles. He was well respected within the MEL and SJS.
Wilkinson likened Autry to former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda.
“He was our figurehead,” he said. “He wasn’t necessarily driving the nuts and bolts, but his culture and legacy were what everything was built upon. it was like when you played the Dodgers, you knew it was a Lasorda team. It was that underlying infrastructure. He compiled and built that to allow us to stand on their shoulders.”
To Autry, there was no unimportant role on the staff and empowered his coaches as such.
“It didn’t matter if you were a defensive coordinator or offensive coordinator, he gave you your job and let you do it,” Tedesco said. “He didn’t complain or change anything. You were responsible for handling that position. You appreciated that.”
Swift remembered being introduced to Crusher football when the Franco brothers, Les and Jim, were assistants under Autry. Les Franco, who was Vintage’s head coach from 2000-2006, became Napa High’s head coach from 1979-1989.
“Burl kept everyone up to speed as far as coaching and managing the game,” Swift said. “It was a pleasure being coached by him. He was very supportive of individual issues. He was always walking real fast around campus wearing his shorts.”
Jarecki became acquainted with the Autry family in kindergarten because Burl’s wife, Fredrita Autry, was his kindergarten teacher at West Park Elementary School. Jarecki also marveled at how Autry was able to piece together an adept staff after the Francos took their prowess to Napa High.
“He started the football program with the Franco brothers,” Jarecki said of Autry. “I have great respect for all of those guys. Coach Autry somehow was able to put together a new coaching staff with Coach (Mike) Koontz, Herlocker, (Mike) Scrivner and Tedesco. It was still competitive.”