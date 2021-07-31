Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Vintage's Orrick was a football coach's dream for the pioneering Autry

“When there was a tough spot in the game, we’d look to him,” Herlocker said. “He would give us a “yea” or a “nea.” Ultimately, he had the final call any time we were going to go for it. He was the guy that made things happen, not only for us as coaches but for the program. We had everything we wanted. We went to clinics to keep learning. I called him dad for a reason.”

Herlocker is one of four members of the Autry tree to become head coaches, along with Dave Shipp, Les Franco and Mike Koontz. After Autry retired, Koontz led the Crushers to their second SJS crown in 1986.

“Burl was like the old-fashioned college coach,” Rothwell said. “He’d sit in his tower, look at people and let them coach. He instilled in us a don’t-take-bleep-from-anyone mindset. It was not just lip service. He came across as an Okie, but he was smart enough not to get in the way. When he needed to, whether it was to chew out a ref or make a decision, he pulled the right strings.”

Under Autry’s guidance, the Crushers went 110-48-2 with eight MEL titles. He was well respected within the MEL and SJS.

Wilkinson likened Autry to former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda.