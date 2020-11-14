Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Win at Oakdale huge for Wolves in 2010

Editor’s Note: Times like these bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has postponed California high school sports until January. In the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via Napa Valley will have to do.
It’s been four years since I changed careers after 18 years as a full-time sports reporter in the Napa Valley — two with the American Canyon Eagle, which is now available online only.
As a freelance reporter since 2016, I’ve covered most of American Canyon High School’s football games. But I still remember my first year at the Eagle, 2010-11, when the new school had no juniors or seniors and offered only junior varsity sports.
Junior varsity wins are often looked at as an afterthought. But when an athletic program is in its infancy, such victories are celebrated as if they occurred at the varsity level.
In late September 2010, the American Canyon JV football team ventured into the Central Valley and scored a 28-22 win over a tradition-rich Oakdale Mustangs program.
Oakdale is in California as far as physical geography, but the landscape and community vibe is akin to middle America.
American Canyon, despite a population that skyrocketed through the 1990s and, especially, the 2000s and eventually reached 19,000, did not open its own high school until the 2010-11 school year — thanks to Measure G, which was passed in 2006 thanks to Napa County voters.
American Canyon had two elementary schools and a middle school back then, but youngsters had to go to high school somewhere else. They would scatter to places like St. Patrick-St. Vincent in Vallejo or Justin-Siena in Napa if they went the private school route. If they stuck with public schools, they would go to Napa High or Vintage, mostly the latter.
American Canyon kids were often looked at as outsiders on these various campuses. Though the community marketed itself as “The Gateway to the Napa Valley,” it was not looked upon favorably in some Napa circles. It was looked at by some as a halfway house between Napa and Vallejo, in that you either lived there because you couldn’t afford the former or you wanted to escape the latter.
But the vibe of the American Canyon community began to change when the school opened its doors in August 2010 because it gave the kids of that town their own identity. There is a big emotional difference for a local kid wearing a shirt that has “American Canyon” draped across the front as opposed to the name of another school.
Oakdale’s varsity football program had four Sac-Joaquin Section titles to its name, but its 2010 JV team was 0-2 when American Canyon came to town. The JV Wolves entered the contest with a 2-1 record after wins over Pacheco-Los Banos, 34-20, and Gregori-Modesto, 44-26, and a 20-6 loss to Deer Valley-Antioch sandwiched in between.
The two programs were miles apart as far as established tradition. The giddiness with which American Canyon celebrated made it seem as if it had just won a playoff game.
The Wolves clung to a late 28-22 lead when Oakdale, facing third and 9 at the American Canyon 19, threatened to at least tie the score. But Robert Wilkes intercepted a pass to clinch the win for the Wolves.
Earlier in the same drive, American Canyon appeared to have the Mustangs stopped when Chris Seisay broke up an Eddie Machado pass on fourth and 7 from the Wolves’ 47. American Canyon, however, was flagged with its second sideline warning of the game. That amounted to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct infraction and kept the Oakdale drive afloat.
In the early going, the Wolves looked poised for a trip down Easy Street as they took a 22-0 lead in the first half. Quarterback Justin Corpus opened the scoring with a 13-yard run, with Justin Miller adding the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Wilkes extended the edge to 14-0 on a 5-yard TD run. The visitors made it 22-0 on Corpus' 77-yard touchdown pass to Seisay, who recorded three grabs for 104 yards, and two-point conversion pass to Seisay with 2:39 left in the first half.
Oakdale, however, clipped the lead to 22-14 by the break — and did so in short order — as Joshua Watts posted scoring runs of 37 and 3 yards. One of those scores came after an American Canyon fumble gave the Mustangs the ball at the Wolves’ 31.
Oakdale tied the game at 22-22 with four minutes left in the third, when Jordan Miller scored on an 11-yard run and ran in the two-point conversion.
The Wolves responded with 58 seconds to go in the quarter, as Jomon Dotson reeled off a 42-yard scoring run. The conversion failed. Dotson was the Wolves’ leading ground-gainer with 89 yards on five carries, while Miller did some heavy lifting with 50 on 16 attempts for the Mustangs.
Defensively for the Wolves, Bailey Gardner and Derrick Hughes had fumble recoveries while Miller and Riley Williams teamed up on a tackle for lost yardage. Dotson added a solo stuff.
From a head-to-head standpoint, this JV game meant very little. The two programs met as varsity teams in the SJS Div. III semifinals two years later. Oakdale returned the favor, beating the Wolves 42-19 on the way to winning the title with a 22-9 victory over Vista Del Lago of Folsom. The Mustangs have since added four more section titles.
In the 2016 version of the SJS Div. III playoffs, the Wolves were the No. 2 seed while Oakdale was the No. 1 seed. The 2016 Wolves were among the best of Napa Valley teams, at least in recent history, going 12-2.
But that 2010 JV football win for American Canyon is as memorable as a JV win could ever be. American Canyon has 70-25 against varsity foes since 2011.
