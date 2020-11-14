Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Win at Oakdale huge for Wolves in 2010

American Canyon had two elementary schools and a middle school back then, but youngsters had to go to high school somewhere else. They would scatter to places like St. Patrick-St. Vincent in Vallejo or Justin-Siena in Napa if they went the private school route. If they stuck with public schools, they would go to Napa High or Vintage, mostly the latter.

American Canyon kids were often looked at as outsiders on these various campuses. Though the community marketed itself as “The Gateway to the Napa Valley,” it was not looked upon favorably in some Napa circles. It was looked at by some as a halfway house between Napa and Vallejo, in that you either lived there because you couldn’t afford the former or you wanted to escape the latter.

But the vibe of the American Canyon community began to change when the school opened its doors in August 2010 because it gave the kids of that town their own identity. There is a big emotional difference for a local kid wearing a shirt that has “American Canyon” draped across the front as opposed to the name of another school.