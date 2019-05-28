Athletics at Napa High School and Vintage High School will expand next year with the addition of boys and girls lacrosse programs.
Ongoing discussions between the Napa Valley Unified School District, schools and the community about adding lacrosse came to fruition during Thursday night’s meeting, where the NVUSD Board of Trustees formally approved adding the programs to the athletics line-up.
The sport, currently the fastest-growing in the United States, will debut at Napa and Vintage next spring.
Over the years, many high school students have expressed interest in playing lacrosse. However, adding the program faced both logistical and financial roadblocks.
Prior to moving to the Vine Valley Athletic League under the North Coast Section umbrella last year, there simply were not enough high school teams to play within a reasonable distance from Napa. The new league placement resolved the travel issues and, with strong community financial support, the programs look forward to a successful kickoff.
“When I arrived in NVUSD nearly a year ago, I was so impressed with the enthusiasm and support for high school athletics, both within the schools and the larger Napa Valley community,” Superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti said. “As a district, we strive to evolve and expand programs when feasible and in this instance we had an outpouring of support from students, administrators, families and the local community. It was evident that lacrosse was a missing piece of our stellar athletics program and it made sense to add it at this time.”
Forces caps undefeated season
The Napa Force Boys Varsity team played a fast-paced game, took control early and didn’t let up in defeating a very good Woodcreek team, 15-6, in the Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association championship game Sunday at Patelco Park in Pleasanton on Sunday.
It was the last season for the undefeated Force, as its players will fill up Napa High, Vintage and Justin-Siena rosters next year.