Napa Valley Up & Comers: Aaron, Patrick, Almanza lined up for big senior years

When the football season begins again, Aaron will be entering his third year as the Crushers starting quarterback. Vintage has done nothing but win with the 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback leading its offense, compiling an overall record of 20-5 in the last two seasons, highlighted by consecutive undefeated league title runs in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Aaron’s junior golf season was cut short this past spring before he got a real chance to build on his elite sophomore season in which he was named the VVAL Player of the Year and qualified for the NorCal Tournament after winning the North Coast Section Division I Tournament.

Months before his stellar sophomore golf season, Aaron was a second-team offense selection for football in the VVAL when he finished the year with 689 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 371 rushing yards on 69 carries with 3 more touchdowns, leading the Crushers in a 6-0 league record in the VVAL’s inaugural season. The Register named him the County Male Athlete of the Year for the 2018-19 school year.