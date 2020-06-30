Napa Valley Up & Comers: Acuna, Villasenor, Kleis ones to watch

To advance individually, he had to be one of the top four runners who were not on one of the three qualifying teams, and to finish in the top 14 overall.

Four days before, he had bruised his knee on a table while making a video in his leadership class about the cross country season.

“But he dug deep and, despite lingering pain, he ran the fastest race of his entire season,” Napa High head coach Derek Moore said.

Moore said Acuna and four teammates attended a running camp last summer in Lake Tahoe, where they ran at altitude and received personalized attention from college coaches. Acuna, whom Moore nicknamed “Barracuna,” also learned how to eat and sleep better at the camp.

The training helped Acuna get his first big win of the season in the juniors race at the Pacific Grove Invitational on the Monterey Peninsula. He won by 21 seconds in 17:17.94. Rounding out the top five were four runners from North Tahoe High, likely stunned they lost to a runner who lives near sea level.

“I felt a little more confident after that,” Acuna said.