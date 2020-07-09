Napa Valley Up & Comers: All eyes on Cohee, Heth, Armstrong-Brown

The 5-foot-5 point guard led Napa in made 3-pointers, averaging 1.2 per game, and netted 7.3 points per game and 1.1 assists. She scored a team-high 21 points against McKinleyville at the Windsor Tournament as Napa rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to win 40-37. She was 6 of 8 from the 3-point line in the game, going 4 for 4 in the second half. She scored 14 points in a 47-44 win over Rancho Cotate, and 10 points in a 46-39 Big Game win at Vintage. She was also Napa High’s second-leading rebounder with 5.3 boards per game.

“Maizy breathes, eats and sleeps basketball,” Willis said early last season. “She is constantly asking questions and wanting to approve. Her determination is a huge motivator for her teammates and she has done a great job over the summer improving her on ball defense and developing her finishes.”

Armstrong-Brown made the All-VVAL Second Team and was one of five finalists for All-Napa County Player of the Year.

After earning All-VVAL honorable mention and a finalist spot for All-County Newcomer of the Year in 2018-19, Armstrong-Brown was one of eight players selected to the Under Armour U-17 UA Rise showcase girls basketball team. Based in Marin County and guided by Branson head coach Zach Borello, the super squad was run by North Bay Basketball Academy and played showcases as far away as Seattle, Indianapolis and Atlanta.