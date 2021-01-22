Napa Valley Up & Comers: Barreda, Cooke and Abalos ready to go

Boden Cooke

School: Vintage

Class of: 2022

Sport: Baseball

Cooke has been on the varsity since the start of his freshman season.

“Boden has been a stellar defensive catcher and blended in nicely, despite being the youngest guy on the team when he was a freshman,” head coach Rich Anderson said. “His offensive skills were really starting to blossom last year, and then the pandemic hit. He loves baseball and I am sure not being able to play for the past 11 months is weighing on him.”

Cooke had a double, single and RBI in seven games as a freshman. Last year he played in five of the six games for Vintage (5-1) but didn’t have much time to get his bat going, getting a double in the season opener but only one other hit before the season was stopped. He also had two walks — and a great attitude.