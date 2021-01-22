Napa Valley Up & Comers: Barreda, Cooke and Abalos ready to go

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per the latest release by the California Interscholastic Federation, which govern the state’s high school sports, the first seasons of 2020-21 high school sports will be in cross country, golf, swimming and diving, tennis, and track and field as the entire Bay Area is still in the purple tier — or “widespread” stage — of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baseball, girls lacrosse and softball will be allowed once the area is in the red tier for “substantial” stage; badminton, football, gymnastics, boys lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and water polo when it reaches the “moderate” orange tier; and basketball, competitive cheer and wrestling when it’s a yellow tier and the risk is “minimal.”
When the weekly local sports talk show SportsVine airs on KVON 1440 AM from 9 to 10 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 23, Vintage High School Athletic Director Cam Neal will the guest host and interviewing by phone North Coast Section Commissioner Pat Cruickshank about a sports restart and other topics. The program will re-air at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
For now we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 82nd edition features Esther Barreda of Napa High, Boden Cooke of Vintage, and Alexis Abalos of American Canyon.
Esther Barreda
School: Napa High
Class of: 2021
Sport: Swim/Dive
The Grizzly divers’ senior co-captain is getting ready for her third year of diving.
“Esther came to diving with a background in dance that she drew upon while learning technique for diving,” coach Christie Peterson said. “Her passion for diving grew after her first season, and she showed up to every summer opportunity on the boards she could find. She has enough dives — at least two from each category — to compete at the varsity level in the 2021 season.
"Her tenacity has been impressive. She takes every opportunity available to go above and beyond during practice, always looking for the opportunity to do ‘one more practice dive’ at the end of each day.”
A beautiful front 1 1/2 tuck dive (103c) sets the tone for the rest of Barreda’s list at each meet.
“Esther scored a high of 120 points for her six dives against American Canyon in the shortened 2020 season. This was an improvement upon her high score of 107 from the 2019 season,” Peterson said. “She can’t wait to be back on the boards. Watch for her to improve this season, drawing upon her past two years of experience and be a top VVAL scorer in 2021.”
Boden Cooke
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sport: Baseball
Cooke has been on the varsity since the start of his freshman season.
“Boden has been a stellar defensive catcher and blended in nicely, despite being the youngest guy on the team when he was a freshman,” head coach Rich Anderson said. “His offensive skills were really starting to blossom last year, and then the pandemic hit. He loves baseball and I am sure not being able to play for the past 11 months is weighing on him.”
Cooke had a double, single and RBI in seven games as a freshman. Last year he played in five of the six games for Vintage (5-1) but didn’t have much time to get his bat going, getting a double in the season opener but only one other hit before the season was stopped. He also had two walks — and a great attitude.
“Boden is the type of player that could have played during any era,” added Anderson. “His skills translate and he just shows up and gets his work down. He requires zero energy from the coaching staff. He just loves every part of the game — including all the little things that are difficult to commit to, but he loves even that aspect of baseball.
“I see him as being one of the top catchers in the area over the next two years. I see him finding his way into one of the top four spots in the batting order at some point. His baseball IQ is very high and he loves discussing strategy with his coaches.”
Alexis Abalos
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2022
Sport: Softball
Like Cooke, she’s also a junior in her third year of varsity ball. Playing second base in all 23 games as a freshman, Abalos had 12 hits, including two doubles, and seven RBIs while scoring 13 runs. She also drew six walks and was hit by a pitch once, and struck out only eight times.
In just three games last spring, Abalos had already had a double, two singles and an RBI before the season was halted. Look for her and the Wolves to get going again in April.
WATCH NOW: JAN. 22 IN SPORTS HISTORY
Andy Wilcox's favorite Napa Valley Register sports stories of 2020
Napa Valley Register sports editor Andy Wilcox picks his most-memorable sports stories of 2020.
Linemen look back at Vintage's 1986 season. Not only did they win it all that year, the section title, but the program wouldn’t win another playoff game for the next 32 years.
I asked the small-town paper I grew up with in Ohio to do a story like this 20 years ago on my brother’s team and how it had missed the playof…
Area coach assisted after losing house in wildfire. One of his former players started a GoFundMe page for his family with a $15,000 goal and it raised $12,665.
Ian MacMillan has coached at four of the Napa Valley’s six high school football programs, two as varsity head coach, two as junior varsity hea…
Vintage High graduate Kevin Cuenca was fired because of creative differences from the Los Angeles TV station where he had been a freelance spo…
Seaver, who passed away on Aug. 31 at age 75 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, lived the last 18 years of his life Upvall…
Napa High coach’s nephew a World Series champ. High jump guru Steve Gonsolin says Dodger won’t quit.
Napa High School high jump coach Steve Gonsolin’s nephew, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, won the World Series this year. Steve tal…