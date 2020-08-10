Napa Valley Up & Comers: Beers, Morse and Gorman have special talent

Beers was both a first-team All-VVAL selection and was named the County Football Newcomer of the Year.

“Hudson really burst on to the scene in a big way this year, and as a junior showed that he was able to handle the pressure and excel as the leader of our offense,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “He was good at spreading the ball around to four different players who each had more than 25 receptions. His ability to read the field improved vastly over the course of the season, as did his ability to move in the pocket to avoid the rush.”

His junior season was highlighted by several standout individual performances, the best of which came in a 42-0 win over Sonoma Valley in which Beers completed 19-of-22 for 378 yards with 6 touchdowns.

“I think the most impressive part of Hudson’s game thus far is his ability to throw the deep ball,” LaRocco said. “The explosiveness of our offense made us feel like we were always in any game no matter the score, and Hudson played a big role in that.”