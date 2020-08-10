Napa Valley Up & Comers: Beers, Morse and Gorman have special talent

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 28th edition features Hudson Beers of Justin-Siena, Shelby Morse of Vintage and Spencer Gorman of Napa.
Hudson Beers
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2021
Sports: Football
Beers hardly looked like a first-year varsity quarterback last fall.
Stepping in to replace Barrett Donohoe, Beers had a stellar season for the Braves in 2019, completing 172 of 286 passes for 2,942 yards in the air with 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Justin-Siena went 8-4 overall and 3-3 in the Vine Valley Athletic League, making it all the way to the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs.
Beers was both a first-team All-VVAL selection and was named the County Football Newcomer of the Year.
“Hudson really burst on to the scene in a big way this year, and as a junior showed that he was able to handle the pressure and excel as the leader of our offense,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “He was good at spreading the ball around to four different players who each had more than 25 receptions. His ability to read the field improved vastly over the course of the season, as did his ability to move in the pocket to avoid the rush.”
His junior season was highlighted by several standout individual performances, the best of which came in a 42-0 win over Sonoma Valley in which Beers completed 19-of-22 for 378 yards with 6 touchdowns.
“I think the most impressive part of Hudson’s game thus far is his ability to throw the deep ball,” LaRocco said. “The explosiveness of our offense made us feel like we were always in any game no matter the score, and Hudson played a big role in that.”
Most of Beers’ targets last fall are now gone, leaving classmate Noah Young as the most prominent offensive returner. While the Braves will need to replace the over 2,500 receiving yards lost to graduation, Beers, now with a year of varsity experience under his belt, should once again be in line for another prolific season.
Shelby Morse
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sports: Softball
Out of all the rising softball stars in the Napa Valley, Morse may be one of the best and brightest.
She burst onto the scene as a freshman and quickly established herself as a force in the circle and at the plate. She solidified herself as the Crushers No. 2 starter behind classmate Raimy Gamsby and finished the year with a 6-2 record with a 2.39 earned run average to go with 78 strikekouts and 18 walks in 67 1/3 innings.
She also hit .364 with 9 RBIs, 2 doubles and a triple, helping her earn first-team All-VVAL honors and the County Softball Newcomer of the Year award.
She was off to another scorching start for the Crushers this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic ended her season after just five games. She was batting .312 with 2 RBIs and a double but was locked in as a pitcher, posting a 1-1 record with a 0.47 ERA with 22 strikeouts and 2 walks in 15 innings pitched.
With players like Morse and Gamsby, the Crushers should be set up for success for years to come.
Spencer Gorman
School: Napa
Class of: 2021
Sports: Basketball
Gorman became an important piece for the Grizzlies last season in just his third year playing organized basketball.
The forward, filling in for the injured Brock Bowers, averaged 7 points, 1.1 assists and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game for Napa, which went 7-19 overall and 3-9 in the VVAL.
In 17 games of recorded stats, Gorman was held under 5 rebounds in just three games and had seven games with 7 or more boards. Arguably his best individual performances came against Clayton Valley Charter (17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal) and Sonoma Valley (10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 offensive).
“Spencer came on strong in the second half of the season,” said former Napa head coach Zack Cook. “He could always be counted on to bring energy and relentless effort every game.”
Gorman will be a key piece for the Grizzlies next season as he’s one of a talented group of returners that includes Tyler Oda, Brayden Greenlee and possibly Bowers.
