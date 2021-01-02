Napa Valley Up & Comers: Bell, Rosas, Ramirez ready for the pitch

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

Per youth sports guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health on Dec. 14, the first seasons of 2020-21 high school sports are now scheduled to begin Jan. 25 at the earliest. That date will be reevaluated by Jan. 4, however, depending on a county’s color tier of COVID-19 risk. The rest of the sports are slated to start in March.

With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.

Our 78th edition features Jazmyn Bell of Napa High, Yanesa Rosas of American Canyon, and Nathan Ramirez of Vintage.

Jazmyn Bell

School: Napa High

Class of: 2022

Sport: Golf

She worked hard on her game as a freshman and by her sophomore season last fall, she made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Team by finishing in the top 10. Placing seventh at the final league tournament, she finished eighth in the overall standings.