Napa Valley Up & Comers: Big years for Cisco, Mitchell, Rodriguez

Class of: 2023

Sport: Softball

One of two pitchers used by head coach Roger Harris after the graduation of four-year ace Lisa Bolton, who went on to pitch for NAIA power Morningside College of Iowa, the sophomore looks to once again share the circle with junior Yanesa Rosas.

“These two young ladies are the future of our pitching staff,” Harris said.

Last year’s season lasted just three games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodriguez pitched nine innings, striking out seven, with two walks and eight earned runs. She helped herself at the plate with 2 hits and 1 RBI.

Rodriguez hurled a 3-hitter in an 8-1 win over San Rafael, and worked the last two frames of a 14-13 loss at Rodriguez High in the March 11 finale.

Everett Mitchell

School: Vintage

Class of: 2021

Sport: Basketball

The 6-foot-3 forward-center helped the Crushers win their first league championship in 20 years last winter and is one of seven players expected to return for their senior seasons.