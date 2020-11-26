Napa Valley Up & Comers: Blackmon, Binz and Chaidez can't wait

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, fall competition for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in January with the rest of the sports slated to start in March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 65th edition features Jordan Blackmon of Napa High, Keith Binz of Justin-Siena, and Bill Chaidez of Vintage.
Jordan Blackmon
School: Napa High
Class of: 2021
Sport: Softball
She’ll head into her senior season with one-plus years of varsity under her belt, as well as travel experience with Universal Fastpitch.
Blackmon played in 23 varsity games as a sophomore, hitting .242 with 15 hits, 14 RBIs, 11 runs, three doubles, 3 walks and 2 hit-by-pitches in 67 plate appearances.
Her junior season was cut short after four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic this past spring. Though the rebuilding Grizzlies were 1-3 with three mercy-rule losses, things looked promising for Blackmon. She had 3 hits in 10 at-bats, including a double, and was tied for the team lead with 3 RBIs before the shutdown.
Head coach Ron Walston wasn’t surprised she got off to a fast start, and sees her being a key player as a senior in 2021.
“Jordan is a very versatile player. She will play anywhere we ask her to and does a great job,” he said. “She has a great attitude and I expect her to lead the team in this upcoming season.”
Keith Binz
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2021
Sports: Basketball, baseball
Binz wasn’t a big scorer in his first season of varsity basketball last winter, but he did have 8 points in a big home win over American Canyon. He averaged 5.0 points, hitting 37.5% of his shots from the floor, and netted 4.7 rebounds and 28 minutes per game.
“Keith is an extremely hard worker and very coachable,” boys basketball head coach David Granucci said. “He has made huge strides over the past two years and continues to do so. His work ethic and leadership have helped strengthen our culture.”
In baseball, Binz hit .238 with 5 hits, including 2 doubles, with 3 RBIs and 6 runs scored during the Braves’ pandemic-shortened, 4-2 season this past spring. He had one pitching stint, 4 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to Healdsburg, but allowed only one earned run and posted a 1.62 ERA.
“Keith has shown to be a program-first guy in his career as a Brave,” baseball head coach Jeremy Tayson said Wednesday. “He has been very coachable and is a consistent contributor with a strong combo of speed and power on offense and an arm on the mound we will absolutely lean on in 2021.”
Bill Chaidez
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Football
He accounted for about a seventh of Vintage’s total offense as its backup quarterback, rushing for 313 yards and 2 touchdowns and throwing for 164 yards and 3 TDs. He even caught a 2-yard pass in the Crushers’ North Coast Section semifinal playoff loss to Campolindo.
The busy Chaidez also played safety and ranked eighth on the team with 37 tackles and added an interception, fumble recovery, and forced fumble.
Two years ago, having just moved from the Seattle area with twin brother and Crushers offensive lineman Wyatt, he quarterbacked the Vintage JV to a 9-0-1 season with a 14-14 Big Game tie against crosstown rival Napa High in its finale.
Varsity head coach Dylan Leach already had a great junior quarterback in Jacob Aaron. But rather than have a quarterback controversy, he used them almost interchangeably. Though Aaron threw for 520 more yards than Chaidez with 65 more attempts, each finished with 61 carries.
“Bill, I consider him a starter whether it’s at quarterback in games that Jacob’s missed or at running back or receiver,” Leach said late last season. “We play him all over the place, move him around. He’s very versatile. He’s got great ball skills and he’s very squirmy. He gets in and finds little holes and makes things happen in the run game.
“On the defensive side, whether it’s at corner or safety, we move him around a lot there, too. He’s not afraid to come up and tackle, but it’s more than the hit. He does it with the right form and he makes sure it’s a sure tackle, as opposed to just a big hit without wrapping and doing the fundamental things of tackling.”
Chaidez likes being a secret weapon for the Crushers, who are scheduled to vie for their third straight 6-0 Vine Valley Athletic League campaign and NCS semifinal appearance in January and February.
“Sometimes I start at quarterback, sometimes on defense, but I don’t mind coming off the bench,” he said. “It’s kind of important to have guys who come off the bench and work hard and show the guys who are always on the field that if you put in work you’ll be able to play and help the team. Some guys excel in other places and give us a different look, so it benefits us in the long run for guys to get playing time.”
He's too similar to Aaron, highly skilled but as physical as they come, to resent giving up the starting quarterback spot he had on the JV. They and Wyatt also play on the same Optimist Youth Basketball team, one that also reached the playoff semifinals last winter.
“Me and Jacob are buds. Honestly, there was never any beef or anything. He’s kind of been my mentor,” Chaidez said. “He played varsity (as a sophomore) so I learn the ins and outs from him and have questions for him here and there.
"It’s nice to have another quarterback that’s been able to play at my level or higher, so he does his thing and I come in and do my thing. We give the team different looks and it kinda just messes with (opponents’) game plans. We’re both able to step in and lead the team and do what we’ve got to do on the field.”
WATCH NOW: NOV. 25 IN SPORTS HISTORY
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!