Napa Valley Up & Comers: Blackmon, Binz and Chaidez can't wait

Varsity head coach Dylan Leach already had a great junior quarterback in Jacob Aaron. But rather than have a quarterback controversy, he used them almost interchangeably. Though Aaron threw for 520 more yards than Chaidez with 65 more attempts, each finished with 61 carries.

“Bill, I consider him a starter whether it’s at quarterback in games that Jacob’s missed or at running back or receiver,” Leach said late last season. “We play him all over the place, move him around. He’s very versatile. He’s got great ball skills and he’s very squirmy. He gets in and finds little holes and makes things happen in the run game.

“On the defensive side, whether it’s at corner or safety, we move him around a lot there, too. He’s not afraid to come up and tackle, but it’s more than the hit. He does it with the right form and he makes sure it’s a sure tackle, as opposed to just a big hit without wrapping and doing the fundamental things of tackling.”

Chaidez likes being a secret weapon for the Crushers, who are scheduled to vie for their third straight 6-0 Vine Valley Athletic League campaign and NCS semifinal appearance in January and February.