Napa Valley Up & Comers: Bodor, Anderson and Adamson ones to watch

Bodor didn’t mind finishing behind senior Maddie Klungel in kills and blocks. She even spoke at the ceremony honoring Klungel’s signing pf a national letter of intent to play for NCAA Division I Cal State Northridge.

“I’ve honestly been looking up to Maddie since I first started playing volleyball with her in elementary school and middle school,” Bodor said. “It’s going to be rough without her. I’m really proud of her. She works so hard and she deserves everything she has.”

Bodor played junior varsity volleyball for Justin-Siena as a freshman before transferring to Vintage and making the varsity as a sophomore.

“They have a really good volleyball program here and I like the environment of a bigger school,” she said. “A lot of my friends were going here, so it just appealed to me.”

Vintage would finish 18-10 overall after going 10-2 in the Vine Valley Athletic League title and sharing the title with Sonoma Valley. The Crushers, seeded just 13th in the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, fell to No. 4 seed and eventual runner-up San Ramon Valley in the first round.

Bodor smashed 15 kills to lead Vintage in a season-opening 3-1 win over Cardinal Newman, which would earn the No. 1 NCS seed in Division 4 and also fall in the final.