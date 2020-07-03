Napa Valley Up & Comers: Bodor, Anderson and Adamson ones to watch

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
We know there are still many questions surrounding the fate of sports during the coming school year, and currently we don’t have many answers. But we do know that sports will return at some point. It’s not a matter of if, but when.
With that in mind we continue our new Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for whenever organized sports do return to the area.
For our fifth edition, we’re featuring Julia Bodor of Vintage, Ezekiel Anderson of American Canyon, and Cydney Adamson of St. Helena.
Julia Bodor
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Volleyball
In her second year as a varsity starter at middle hitter-blocker, the captain made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after finishing second among Crushers in kills and blocks on the season.
“Julia provided us with a quick offense and was a big contributor to help us win the league title,” said Vintage head coach Kelly Porter.
Bodor didn’t mind finishing behind senior Maddie Klungel in kills and blocks. She even spoke at the ceremony honoring Klungel’s signing pf a national letter of intent to play for NCAA Division I Cal State Northridge.
“I’ve honestly been looking up to Maddie since I first started playing volleyball with her in elementary school and middle school,” Bodor said. “It’s going to be rough without her. I’m really proud of her. She works so hard and she deserves everything she has.”
Bodor played junior varsity volleyball for Justin-Siena as a freshman before transferring to Vintage and making the varsity as a sophomore.
“They have a really good volleyball program here and I like the environment of a bigger school,” she said. “A lot of my friends were going here, so it just appealed to me.”
Vintage would finish 18-10 overall after going 10-2 in the Vine Valley Athletic League title and sharing the title with Sonoma Valley. The Crushers, seeded just 13th in the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, fell to No. 4 seed and eventual runner-up San Ramon Valley in the first round.
Bodor smashed 15 kills to lead Vintage in a season-opening 3-1 win over Cardinal Newman, which would earn the No. 1 NCS seed in Division 4 and also fall in the final.
“It was all about momentum. That’s what volleyball is all about,” she said after that match. “It’s just momentum and getting a lead and having a hot player serving. We push each other and do our best together and just want to work hard. Once we get our momentum and once we get all our just intensity, we just kill it. We just are unstoppable.”
Ezekiel Anderson
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2021
Sports: Football, track and field
One of the Wolves’ more versatile football players, Anderson started at running back and linebacker last fall and was named one of five finalists for the Napa Valley Register’s Napa County Newcomer of the Year. He was also one of eight All-Purpose selections by the Vallejo Times-Herald.
He rushed 74 times for 8 touchdowns and a team-high 688 yards (9.3 per tote), caught 2 passes for 30 yards, and completed both of his halfback-pass attempts for touchdowns of 99 and 44 yards.
On defense, he was third on the team with 56 tackles and second with 39 solos, snagged an interception and forced a fumble.
“Zeke is a smart kid who works hard,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said last September. “We saw that he belonged when he stepped into the starting defense during the playoffs (in 2018). He’s a physical player who plays with intelligence.”
His third season of track and field was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic this spring, but not before he competed in the Big Cat Invitational at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa. He set a personal record in the 100 meters (12.34 seconds) and also ran the 200 (25.27) and 400 (58.06).
Cydney Adamson
School: St. Helena
Class of: 2021
Sport: Girls soccer, track and field
She received All-North Central League I First Team honors after scoring 7 goals for the third-place Saints, including one in a playoff-opening win over Clear Lake.
With 25 goals in three varsity seasons so far, Adamson will be one of the most experienced players in the county this fall.
In track and field, Adamson and fellow sprinters such as juniors Grace Schlangen and Sienna Beringer and sophomore Samantha Uribe were expected to lead the girls this spring.
“Those girls are going to carry the sprint-hurdle part of the team,” St. Helena head coach Dave Pauls said in early March.
All four are expected back next year, with Adamson still looking to defend the Coastal Mountain Conference titles in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump she notched as a sophomore.
