Napa Valley Up & Comers: Bollinger, Hoang and Muhammad must wait

She then competed in badminton, which saw her school host the VVAL Championships in 2019. She said it was her favorite badminton memory so far.

“School was in session, everyone came to watch the tournament or to get food, and everyone was wearing Star Wars things and all dressed up,” Hoang recalled. “Playing badminton was very fun with Brianna (Saavedra, also in the class of 2021).”

Look for Hoang to cheer for the football team again, starting in January, before she returns to the badminton team. She may have to forego another season of wrestling, since it will be held at the same time as badminton this spring.

“I am most excited for the team bonding, improving, and just being able to hit the birdie again,” she said. “Badminton has made a positive impact on my life by creating many friends from the sport, gaining skill in my technique, being able to visit schools and create bonds with them, too. The competitiveness of the support goes crazy and I love that.”

Badminton head coach Dorothy Gail Ramos said Hoang is very much a team player.