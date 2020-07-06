Napa Valley Up & Comers: Caldera, Janerico, Alexander are a dedicated and talented trio

He followed that up with another strong campaign as a sophomore, where he led the team in scoring, rushing, total yards, interceptions and pick-sixes. He also led the Wildcats to their first playoff win in a decade, was once again a first-team all-defense selection in the NCL III and was named a finalist for the County Football Player of the Year award.

“If I was an NFL owner, I wouldn’t have enough money to pay him,” said Calistoga High head football coach Jim Klaczak of Caldera after the sophomore had 239 rushing yards on 23 carries with 6 touchdowns in a 64-29 win over Upper Lake last September. “He is special, and there is no two ways about it."

In soccer, he was a second-team all-league selection with 14 goals and five assists in 16 games for the NCL II league champion Wildcats as a freshman and was a finalist for the Napa County Boys Soccer Offensive Player of the Year award. He helped lead the Wildcats to another league title his sophomore year and was a second-team all-league selection for a loaded squad that made the semifinals of the NCS playoffs in the fall. He had 22 goals and two assists on the year and was a County Player of the Year finalist.