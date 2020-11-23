Napa Valley Up & Comers: Calderon, Machado and Hilliard raising bar

Sports: Water polo, lacrosse

As a sophomore in lacrosse two springs ago, Machado lit up former Marin County Athletic League rival Terra Linda with five goals — three across a two-minute span in the third quarter — as the Braves raced out to a 7-1 advantage en route to their first-ever North Coast Section playoff victory, 8-4, in its Division 2 opener at Dodd Stadium.

Justin-Siena would also beat Bishop O’Dowd before falling to Novato in the semifinals, finishing 15-6 after tying for second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League and earning the No. 5 playoff seed.

Machado was named as a First Team All-VVAL attackman.

“I think Connor proved he’s one of the best shooters in the area out here,” boys lacrosse head coach John Murray said after the playoff win over Terra Linda. “He just exploded onto the scene this year. He had skills as a freshman, but he didn’t really have that confidence to play how he played tonight. He put in the work. All that you saw tonight is him putting in work in the summer, putting in work in the fall, in between practices, after practices. And it showed tonight.”