Napa Valley Up & Comers: Calderon, Machado and Hilliard raising bar

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, fall competition for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in January with the rest of the sports slated to start in March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 62nd edition features Diana Calderon of Napa High, Connor Machado of Justin-Siena, and Aminah Hilliard of American Canyon.
Diana Calderon
School: Napa High
Class of: 2021
Sport: Volleyball, soccer
Calderon has already been on two varsity teams in each sport since her sophomore season. Although those four teams struggled, going a combined 17-50-7 overall and 12-25-4 in Vine Valley Athletic League action, she has always played hard and pushed for victories.
One of nine players eligible to return in each sport this school year, she hopes to go out with at least a winning season in one or both sports.
Calderon has impressed volleyball head coach Kelly Van Winden with her play at right-side hitter and middle blocker.
“She is a gifted athlete who has learned this game quickly,” Van Winden said in 2018. “She brings a calm, steady level of play to our squad and is a joy to coach.”
In soccer, the midfielder-fullback made the All-VVAL Second Team and the All-County team as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist in 2019-20. She helped the Grizzlies hold league opponents to 34 goals — 2.8 per game — second fewest of the four VVAL teams in Napa County.
“Diana is our silent assassin on the team,” said soccer head coach Milton Gallegos. “She generally has a quiet personality, but she has been one of our most reliable defenders and holding midfielder. She played the most minutes last season and, due in part to a large number of injuries, played center back, wing back and center midfield.
"Defensively, she was in charge of the opponent’s strongest player and did a great job shutting them down. As a senior now, we are looking forward to her taking the defensive leadership role and being a ‘quarterback’ in making defensive calls.”
Connor Machado
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2021
Sports: Water polo, lacrosse
As a sophomore in lacrosse two springs ago, Machado lit up former Marin County Athletic League rival Terra Linda with five goals — three across a two-minute span in the third quarter — as the Braves raced out to a 7-1 advantage en route to their first-ever North Coast Section playoff victory, 8-4, in its Division 2 opener at Dodd Stadium.
Justin-Siena would also beat Bishop O’Dowd before falling to Novato in the semifinals, finishing 15-6 after tying for second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League and earning the No. 5 playoff seed.
Machado was named as a First Team All-VVAL attackman.
“I think Connor proved he’s one of the best shooters in the area out here,” boys lacrosse head coach John Murray said after the playoff win over Terra Linda. “He just exploded onto the scene this year. He had skills as a freshman, but he didn’t really have that confidence to play how he played tonight. He put in the work. All that you saw tonight is him putting in work in the summer, putting in work in the fall, in between practices, after practices. And it showed tonight.”
Machado was humble and hungry after the game, deflecting praise toward his teammates and seeming ready to play another 48 minutes. He did accept praise, however, for his propensity to pick up ground balls – an important skill that helped him score two of his five goals.
“I’ve always been a ground-ball guy. ‘Ground balls win games’ is what my coaches always tell me,” Machado said. “Feels good getting recognized for those.”
Aminah Hilliard
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2023
Sport: Soccer
Hilliard made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team last winter after scoring a goal against Bethel and leading the Wolves with 3 assists on the season.
A team captain who played forward and in the midfield, she was also named as a finalist for Napa County Newcomer of the Year by the Napa Valley Register.
“She showed good leadership abilities. That’s why I made her a captain as a freshman,” said Travis Behn, who stepped down as head coach after last season. “She’ll be more comfortable doing that this year if she’s a captain (under new head coach Gary Rossi). She can play anywhere that he needs her to play, in whatever system he’s going to play.”
WATCH NOW: EMERGENCY SUPPLIES TO KEEP IN YOUR CAR
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!