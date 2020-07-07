Napa Valley Up & Comers: Capulong, Nadalie and Canepa look to lead way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

We know there are still many questions surrounding the fate of sports during the coming school year, and currently we don’t have many answers. But we do know that sports will return at some point. It’s not a matter of if, but when.

With that in mind we continue our new Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for whenever organized sports do return to the area.

For our seventh edition, we’re featuring Caytlin Capulong of American Canyon High, Raphael Nadalie of St. Helena High, and Louie Canepa of Vintage.

Caytlin Capulong

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2021

Sport: Volleyball

The outside hitter was one of five All-County Player of the Year finalists for the second year in a row after making the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team.

She finished the season with 94 kills, 366 digs and 55 aces.