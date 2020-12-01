Napa Valley Up & Comers: Carpenter, Rampa and Chaidez ready to play

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, fall competition for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in January with the rest of the sports slated to start in March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 67th edition features Sadie Carpenter of Napa High, Bella Rampa of Justin-Siena, and Wyatt Chaidez of Vintage.
Sadie Carpenter
School: Napa High
Class of: 2022
Sport: Soccer
In an injury filled season for the Grizzlies, Carpenter was an early-season call-up to the varsity as a sophomore last winter.
“She filled in as a forward, a position we lost several players to injuries in, and made a big impact instantly,” said head coach Milton Gallegos. “Though she wasn’t a high scorer, she put constant pressure on the opponent’s defensive buildup and created many turnovers that resulted in counterattacks for us.
“Her sophomore season was shortened a little due to a concussion, but she is training now and we look forward to a strong junior season from her.”
Girls soccer will be played in the spring for the first time since 2016.
Bella Rampa
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2022
Sport: Tennis
Rampa was one of the Braves’ top three players as a freshman and sophomore. In those two seasons combined, she lost only one match — to top Vintage player Jamie Pope last fall, when No. 1 teammate Priyanka Shanker couldn’t play and Rampa was moved up from No. 2.
She and then-freshmen Megha Jackson won last year's VVAL doubles title.
Since last season, Rampa has been giving tennis lessons to players age 6-10 at Green Valley Country Club in Fairfield.
Rampa said she feels much of Justin-Siena’s success is attributable to the camaraderie on the team — that each player brings different attributes but that in the aggregate, team bonding is the best part.
She has also played lacrosse and participates in “comedy sports” in the Justin-Siena theater department. Her future athletic plans include going out for the track and field team.
After graduation in two years, Rampa plans to attend the University of San Diego, UC Santa Barbara or Cal Poly and major in business.
Wyatt Chaidez
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Football
The tackle was one of four first-year starters on an offensive line last fall that helped Vintage (10-2) average 291 yards a game, including 221 on the ground.
Vintage has a 20-5 record with two straight Vine Valley Athletic League titles and back-to-back appearances in the North Coast Section Division I playoff semifinals in football over the last two years. The Crushers have been undefeated in league games, going 6-0 each of the last two years.
Chaidez wasn’t on the varsity in 2018, but his junior varsity squad went 9-0-1 that season.
He and his twin brother, quarterback-safety Bill Chaidez, were among a group of Crushers who meet in the late summer after conditioning was over to play casual rounds of golf at Vintner’s Golf Club in Yountville, hit balls on the driving range and putt on the practice green. Even though their season had been postponed 4 ½ months to January due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they felt they need to keep bonding whatever way they could.
Vintage head coach Dylan Leach grew up playing football with the twins’ father, James Chaidez, and couldn’t be happier to have his sons on his team.
“They’re program guys. They show up every day, they work hard in the weight room, they work hard in the classroom, and they’re down for whatever the program needs to succeed, which I can appreciate,” Leach said late last season. “They’re also super fun to hang out with because they keep me young. They’re some of my favorites in that regard because they’re always smiling and laughing and joking and we have a good time together, so I really appreciate that about both of them.
“They’re both one-time learners, guys we can teach a drill, technique, play or terminology and will pick it up fast.”
Wyatt Chaidez said being smart and humble has been the key to success for the Vintage offensive line.
“We have a lot of guys with different strengths and weaknesses, so you can get switched off depending on the team we’re playing or a guy that we’re going up against,” he said late last season. “If the coaches think that they can do something better with someone else, we’re happy to give up our position to help the team out.
“We dedicate our whole time to the weight room — because once we’re strong, we’re a unit — and to practicing hard, getting technique down, just in case we face better teams. We pay attention to the details really well.”
WATCH NOW: DOES WEARING A MASK GIVE YOU CARBON DIOXIDE POISONING?
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!