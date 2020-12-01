Napa Valley Up & Comers: Carpenter, Rampa and Chaidez ready to play

Vintage head coach Dylan Leach grew up playing football with the twins’ father, James Chaidez, and couldn’t be happier to have his sons on his team.

“They’re program guys. They show up every day, they work hard in the weight room, they work hard in the classroom, and they’re down for whatever the program needs to succeed, which I can appreciate,” Leach said late last season. “They’re also super fun to hang out with because they keep me young. They’re some of my favorites in that regard because they’re always smiling and laughing and joking and we have a good time together, so I really appreciate that about both of them.

“They’re both one-time learners, guys we can teach a drill, technique, play or terminology and will pick it up fast.”

Wyatt Chaidez said being smart and humble has been the key to success for the Vintage offensive line.

“We have a lot of guys with different strengths and weaknesses, so you can get switched off depending on the team we’re playing or a guy that we’re going up against,” he said late last season. “If the coaches think that they can do something better with someone else, we’re happy to give up our position to help the team out.