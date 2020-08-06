Napa Valley Up & Comers: Chambers, Llewelyn, Moura look to lead

The Wolves needed all three years of her varsity experience after Kat Montuya, the starter at third base and one of only two seniors on this year’s team, was injured in an 8-1 win at San Rafael on March 5 and was expected to miss several games.

“We weren’t probably going to have Kat a lot this past spring,” head coach Roger Harris said, “but I really think we could have done some pretty special things with the team that we had. We were young, but all the young players got varsity experience as freshmen, and Maddy definitely was one that was standing out for us because she started off so quick in those three games. Plus, she had a home run in a scrimmage game against Marysville (at an annual Yuba City tournament where games don’t count as contacts because they’re played with 75-minute time limits). We were looking at her to bounce back because she had such a great freshman year and then kinda had the sophomore jinx, which really set her back.”

Harris said Chambers excels academically and also plays travel ball for the Sonoma County-based Ohana Tigers Cavender 18-and-under team.

“She’s taken care of herself and it was good to see her bounce back, especially in the first part of the spring this year,” the coach said.