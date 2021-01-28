Napa Valley Up & Comers: Cortez, Lee, Topete hope to play again

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

Per the latest release by the California Interscholastic Federation, which govern the state’s high school sports, the first seasons of 2020-21 will be in cross country, golf, swimming and diving and tennis as long as the Bay Area is still in the purple tier — or “widespread” stage — of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baseball, girls lacrosse and softball will be allowed once the area is in the red tier for “substantial” stage; badminton, football, gymnastics, boys lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and water polo when it reaches the “moderate” orange tier; and basketball, competitive cheer and wrestling when it’s a yellow tier and the risk is “minimal.”

Vintage High School Athletic Director Cam Neal said the North Coast Section board of managers will vote Friday to either, one, have two seasons without regard to color tiers or current health data or, two, allow leagues to have autonomy in creating seasons and schedules.