Napa Valley Up & Comers: Cortez, Lee, Topete hope to play again

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per the latest release by the California Interscholastic Federation, which govern the state’s high school sports, the first seasons of 2020-21 will be in cross country, golf, swimming and diving and tennis as long as the Bay Area is still in the purple tier — or “widespread” stage — of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baseball, girls lacrosse and softball will be allowed once the area is in the red tier for “substantial” stage; badminton, football, gymnastics, boys lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and water polo when it reaches the “moderate” orange tier; and basketball, competitive cheer and wrestling when it’s a yellow tier and the risk is “minimal.”
Vintage High School Athletic Director Cam Neal said the North Coast Section board of managers will vote Friday to either, one, have two seasons without regard to color tiers or current health data or, two, allow leagues to have autonomy in creating seasons and schedules.
“I suspect we’ll move forward with Season 1 having some combination of the low-risk sports — cross country, golf, tennis, swim and dive, and track and field. I suppose that means all the other sports move to a second season, when we hopefully have better health data. For the most part, it will be league games only.
“There’s interest in moving track to the second season so a conflict with cross country doesn’t exist. Plus, track meets have huge numbers of athletes compared to cross country. We could run cross country meets with relatively small numbers. Track in the purple tier would be, more than likely, a logistical nightmare.”
As announced earlier this week, the Coastal Mountain Conference that includes St. Helena’s North Central League I and Calistoga’s NCL III, has canceled all fall and winter sports except cross country. The CMC is hoping to save spring sports, however, to make up for them being canceled last year.
For now, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 84th edition features Melissa Cortez of Vintage High, Camren Lee of American Canyon, and Roman Topete of Napa High.
Melissa Cortez
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sport: Soccer
As a junior last winter, she helped the Crushers hold Vine Valley Athletic League opponents to 29 goals — 2.5 per game — fewer than any other VVAL team in Napa County.
“She’s a quiet leader. She lets her playing speak for itself,” head coach Miguel Ayala said. “She’s tough as nails and won’t back down from anyone. She will be fighting for a spot on the defensive side of the ball.
“Melissa is so easy to coach, and I can’t wait to see her on the field.”
Camren Lee
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2021
Sport: Football, track and field
A cornerback on defense and a slotback on offense, he played in 11 games as a junior in 2019 and had nine tackles, eight of them solos.
“He’s an amazing person,” football head coach John Montante said. “He’s all business and is well respected by everyone who meets him.”
Lee also competed in track and field, in both springs and both relays. In the Wolves’ only Vine Valley Athletic League meet before the pandemic shutdown, March 11 at Casa Grande, He ran the 100 meters in a personal-record 12.5 seconds.
Roman Topete
School: Napa High
Class of: 2022
Sport: Football
The wide receiver was one of the bright spots for the Grizzlies’ 2019 junior varsity team, which went 1-7 while some of its players were need to fill spots when the varsity had injuries.
WATCH NOW: LONZO TO GOLDEN STATE?
Andy Wilcox's favorite Napa Valley Register sports stories of 2020
Napa Valley Register sports editor Andy Wilcox picks his most-memorable sports stories of 2020.
Linemen look back at Vintage's 1986 season. Not only did they win it all that year, the section title, but the program wouldn’t win another playoff game for the next 32 years.
I asked the small-town paper I grew up with in Ohio to do a story like this 20 years ago on my brother’s team and how it had missed the playof…
Area coach assisted after losing house in wildfire. One of his former players started a GoFundMe page for his family with a $15,000 goal and it raised $12,665.
Ian MacMillan has coached at four of the Napa Valley’s six high school football programs, two as varsity head coach, two as junior varsity hea…
Vintage High graduate Kevin Cuenca was fired because of creative differences from the Los Angeles TV station where he had been a freelance spo…
Seaver, who passed away on Aug. 31 at age 75 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, lived the last 18 years of his life Upvall…
Napa High coach’s nephew a World Series champ. High jump guru Steve Gonsolin says Dodger won’t quit.
Napa High School high jump coach Steve Gonsolin’s nephew, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, won the World Series this year. Steve tal…