Napa Valley Up & Comers: D’Angelo, Perez, Hamilton set for senior seasons

The Cr

ushers came up just short of their fifth straight league title under head coach Mackenzie Anderson, finishing 16-7 overall and second to Cardinal Newman in the VVAL at 10-2 after sharing the title with the Cardinals a year before.

“Nico has a very high water polo IQ and drive to succeed,” Anderson said. “He truly loves this game and his commitment to the sport is at another level.”

D’Angelo’s swim/dive season didn’t last long due to the coronavirus pandemic. But in a 96-72 VVAL road win over Justin-Siena at Napa Valley College, he won the 200 freestyle in nice sub-two-minute time of 1:59.90.

Fabio Perez

School: St. Helena

Class of: 2021

Sports: Boys soccer

The play of Perez last fall was key for the Saints as they turned in their best season in over a decade.

He scored 9 goals and dished out 5 assists to help lead St. Helena to a 10-4 record in the North Central League I and a 14-6-1 record overall.