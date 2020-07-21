Napa Valley Up & Comers: Dahline, Maulino and Perez ready to play

After pitching nearly every inning her first two seasons, Dahline got talented relief help this year from freshman Aribella Farrell. She’s the daughter of longtime St. Helena football head coach Brandon Farrell, who took the softball helm this spring.

The Saints were 2-1-1 before the coronavirus shutdown. In their two wins, 12-0 over El Molino and 16-6 over Rio Vista, Dahline was a combined 5 for 7 with a triple, double, 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored. In the pitching circle, she allowed 6 hits and struck out 12 in 7 1/3 innings.

Dahline also plays volleyball, having helped the varsity Saints post 12 wins during her sophomore season.

She’s also a member of the St. Helena Thunderbirds’ high school mountain bike racing team.

Dahline came in with travel ball experience and years of pitching lessons. In 2018, she hit the first home run by a Saints player at their new turf field, forcing the season opener against Novato to extra innings before the Saints pulled out a 7-6 win.