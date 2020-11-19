Napa Valley Up & Comers: Dehzad, Simmons and Fischer in spotlight

Dehzad received the Toughest Crusher award at the end-of-season awards banquet “for his ability to play through bumps and bruises,” boys basketball head coach Ben Gongora said. “Alex’s constant effort and ability to play through pain was second to none.”

The foot injury also limited his contributions on the baseball diamond, where he had only one plate appearance as a junior this year — after ranking sixth in RBIs (6) and doubles (2) and ninth in batting average (.281), hits (9) and runs (6) as a sophomore on the varsity.

“Alex is a bundle of energy and plays with more determination than the average high school kid,” Gongora added. “He’s tough and will put everything on the line when he steps on the court. He is a fan favorite – you’ll hear our student section yelling ‘Chooch,’ his nickname, when he gets on the floor.”

As a freshman on the 2018 junior varsity baseball team, Dehzad hit .325 with 25 hits, 16 RBIs, 12 runs, 3 doubles and 2 triples.

The following August, he helped the Napa Valley Baseball Club reach the semifinals of the American Legion under-17 California State Tournament at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville, where NVBC fell 4-2 to the Humboldt Eagles.