 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Up & Comers: Escalona, Chatham and Mitchell ready to go
Up & Comers

Napa Valley Up & Comers: Escalona, Chatham and Mitchell ready to go

{{featured_button_text}}
Yahir Escalona

Vintage's Yahir Escalona, third from right, scores past the diving Clayton Valley Charter goalkeeper on a pass from Anthony Enriquez (35) during a North Coast Section Division I playoff quarterfinal on Feb. 22, 2020 at Napa Memorial Stadium.

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

All games this spring will be against league opponents only. The leagues met Feb. 1 to come up with schedules for each sport based on what is allowed during what colored tier. The schedules must go through an approval process, but practices and tryouts are expected to start Monday, Feb. 8, with competition starting in late February or early March.

Per the California Interscholastic Federation, the only sports that can be played as long as the Bay Area remains in its current purple tier — or “widespread” stage — of the COVID-19 pandemic are cross country, golf, swimming and diving, tennis, and track and field.

Baseball, girls lacrosse and softball will be allowed once the area is in the red-tiered “substantial” stage; badminton, football, gymnastics, boys lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and water polo when it reaches the “moderate” orange tier; and basketball, competitive cheer and wrestling when it’s a yellow tier and the risk is “minimal.”

For now, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.

Our 89th edition features Yahir Escalona of Vintage, Aiden Chatham of Napa High, and Ryan Mitchell of American Canyon.

Yahir Escalona

School: Vintage

Class of: 2021

Sport: Soccer

The player nicknamed “Yeezy” had two of his five goals in two North Coast Section Division I playoff games as a junior last winter for the Crushers. His other goals helped them win their second straight Vine Valley Athletic League title and fourth league crown in a row overall.

“Yahir is a very skillful and intelligent player that is fun to coach,” said Vintage co-head coach Javier Covarrubias. “He is just an amazing athlete and all-around player that can pretty much play every position on the field. We’ve used him at striker, winger and defensive mid, and last season he was our attacking midfielder. In emergency situations he could even be our goalkeeper, which he has played in club before.”

Aiden Chatham

School: Napa High

Class of: 2021

Sport: Baseball

He was one of the 2019 junior varsity team’s top three pitchers, each with 20-plus innings pitched, and was looking forward to a long varsity debut playing for his father, head coach Jason Chatham, in 2020. He was able to pitch only 2 1/3 innings before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season, but Coach Chatham was still impressed.

Aiden Chatham

Napa High senior Aiden Chatham hopes to pitch more than the 2 1/3 innings he got in last spring before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Aiden has a really good fastball and slider combo. Last year, it all came together for him on varsity as he had taken substantial leaps forward in his control and velocity,” said Jason Chatham. “We believe he was on his way to a stellar year on the mound, even while pitching with an injured throwing hand. His bullpens and intersquad matchups were outstanding.

“We believe he can be an impact arm for us this spring.”

Ryan Mitchell

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2021

Sport: Baseball

He was one of the Wolves’ top hitters during their pandemic-abbreviated, 2-2 season, getting three singles and three walks in 10 at-bats.

Ryan Mitchell

American Canyon High senior Ryan Mitchell practices on the blacktop Tuesday afternoon.

“Ryan is a great kid,” head coach Matt Brown said. “He put on a lot of muscle between his sophomore and junior year and is in good shape right now. He’s a great teammate, always willing to do whatever is asked of him and works hard at all that he tries.

“He was a JV outfielder two years ago and will probably play some outfield this year, but last year we really needed a first baseman. We already had three tremendous returners in what would likely have been the best outfield in Northern California last year.

"Since Ryan is a tall, athletic kid and we wanted his bat in the lineup, he was a natural choice to put at first base. He worked really hard at it and did a great job for us over there in the few games that we got to play. This year he will see time at first, in the outfield and on the mound."

WATCH NOW: STEPH CURRY TALKS ABOUT HOW KOBE & GIANNA BRYANT INSPIRED HIM TO DO MORE FOR WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News