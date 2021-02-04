Napa Valley Up & Comers: Escalona, Chatham and Mitchell ready to go

“Aiden has a really good fastball and slider combo. Last year, it all came together for him on varsity as he had taken substantial leaps forward in his control and velocity,” said Jason Chatham. “We believe he was on his way to a stellar year on the mound, even while pitching with an injured throwing hand. His bullpens and intersquad matchups were outstanding.

“We believe he can be an impact arm for us this spring.”

Ryan Mitchell

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2021

Sport: Baseball

He was one of the Wolves’ top hitters during their pandemic-abbreviated, 2-2 season, getting three singles and three walks in 10 at-bats.

“Ryan is a great kid,” head coach Matt Brown said. “He put on a lot of muscle between his sophomore and junior year and is in good shape right now. He’s a great teammate, always willing to do whatever is asked of him and works hard at all that he tries.