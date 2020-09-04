Napa Valley Up & Comers: Fisher, Zuidema and Guiducci wait it out

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 40th edition features Jordan Fisher of American Canyon, Elliot Zuidema of Napa High, and Brandon Guiducci of Justin-Siena.
Jordan Fisher
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2021
Sports: Football, baseball
Fisher is expected to be the Wolves' top returning receiver in January, having made 11 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown last fall. A junior last year, he ranked fourth on the team behind three seniors in both categories.
Meanwhile, he led the defense with 5 interceptions and was sixth in tackles with 33. He was named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team and received All-North Coast Section honorable mention by prep2prep.com.
After getting his fourth pick in a 28-14 home loss to eventual league champion Vintage, Fisher indicated he's always looking to improve.
“I feel like we could have played a lot sharper. We gave them a few things that we shouldn’t have, and they’re a good team," he said. "They did the little things more than we did, and they made fewer mistakes and that’s why they came out with the win. Going forward, we know we can’t be complacent and that this should be a wake-up call.”
In baseball, Fisher had been hitting just .154 four games in when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had batted .418 in 2019, so he wasn’t likely to be in a slump for long.
Baseball head coach Matt Brown had all the confidence in Fisher despite his slow start at the plate.
“Jordan has really come into his own as a leader of this team,” Brown said in the early days of the shutdown, when there was still hope the season would resume. “He’s our leadoff hitter, and the one who we want representing our team to start off each game. He’s strong, fast, athletic, and has the mental make-up that we want our players to have. “I would put our outfield of Tyree (Reed), Fisher and (James) Larson up against any high school outfield around.”
Fisher was the All-Napa County Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 and an All-VVAL First Team selection after leading the Wolves in batting average for the second year in a row in the leadoff spot while tallying 28 hits, 33 runs scored, 15 RBIs, six doubles, three triples, 21 walks, a .585 on-base and .597 slugging percentages, and seven stolen bases.
“Jordan was our leadoff hitter and a unanimous all-league selection last year and, as a sophomore, picked up where he left off,” head coach Matt Brown said in 2019. “He led off the first two scrimmages and first eight games by getting on base in the first inning. Jordan became a leader for our team both by example and also with by encouraging and challenging himself and his teammates. He also earned the team award for a second season for having the highest percentage of quality at-bats.”
Elliot Zuidema
School: Napa High
Class of: 2022
Sport: Baseball
Zuidema might have the best hands of any player I have coached. And over 20 years, I have seen some good hands. He is a middle infielder that makes either spot look smooth. He is a tremendous baserunner as well, and should be one of our top pitchers this coming spring. He hit over .350 for us in his intro to varsity baseball. His leadership, humility, and confidence and all prototype examples of what you want a player to be.
Brandon Guiducci
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2023
Sport: Wrestling
After qualifying with a third-place finish at the Vine Valley Athletic League Meet last winter, Guiducci went 2-2 in his North Coast Section Championships debut at James Logan High in Union City. The freshman won a 16-8 major decision, lost an 11-9 decision, won by pin in the second period, and lost a 12-4 major decision. He finished 23-10 on the season.
Head coach Jason Guiducci said two seasons ago that having both of his sons on the same team again, after they wrestled for the Napa Sheriff's Activities League team, has been great for many reasons. Jacob is now a senior looking to get to the elusive state meet after three North Coast Section Meet appearances.
“As coaches it makes our jobs easier, as their experience is something their teammates can rally around," Jason Guiducci said. "On a personal level, it is fulfilling to finally be able to coach them, to spend time with them. Many years have been spent coaching hundreds and hundreds of kids. It is a gift to be able to share this time with my sons.”
Watch Now: How to navigate flu season in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!