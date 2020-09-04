Napa Valley Up & Comers: Fisher, Zuidema and Guiducci wait it out

Meanwhile, he led the defense with 5 interceptions and was sixth in tackles with 33. He was named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team and received All-North Coast Section honorable mention by prep2prep.com.

After getting his fourth pick in a 28-14 home loss to eventual league champion Vintage, Fisher indicated he's always looking to improve.

“I feel like we could have played a lot sharper. We gave them a few things that we shouldn’t have, and they’re a good team," he said. "They did the little things more than we did, and they made fewer mistakes and that’s why they came out with the win. Going forward, we know we can’t be complacent and that this should be a wake-up call.”

In baseball, Fisher had been hitting just .154 four games in when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had batted .418 in 2019, so he wasn’t likely to be in a slump for long.

Baseball head coach Matt Brown had all the confidence in Fisher despite his slow start at the plate.