Napa Valley Up & Comers: Fontilla, Martinez, Frazer ready to roll

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per Monday’s announcements by the CIF and North Coast Section, the starts of this year’s cross country, football, volleyball and water polo seasons have been postponed until January and the rest of the sports until April to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
We continue our new Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 19th edition features Jazmine Fontilla of American Canyon, Daniel Martinez of St. Helena, and Leilani Frazier of Vintage.
Jazmine Fontilla
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2023
Sport: Basketball
Fontilla is a huge part of a promising future for the American Canyon High girls basketball program after averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists per game last winter and receiving All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention.
She said she wasn’t too nervous coming in because she already had six years of AAU basketball under her belt, having played for the Renegades and Lady Raptors. She also played middle school and elementary school basketball while attending St. Basil's School in Vallejo.
“Throughout my basketball career I would always play up, and rarely against my own age group,” she said after being named Napa County Newcomer of the Year on the Register’s All-County team. “I was a little nervous going into my first few games, mostly because it was the start of my high school career, though I got past that once I stepped on the court and just played my game.
“There are tons of people I could credit with helping me have the confidence to compete at the varsity level — coaches, friends, siblings. But the main two people has to be my parents. They always motivate me to do better and tell me what I can work on to improve. Not only that, but I also credit myself. I have pushed myself very hard to become who I am today. I am very confident in my work ethic, and continue to stay humble on and off the court. If I haven't pushed myself these past years, I would not be where I am today.”
Daniel Martinez
School: St. Helena
Class of: 2021
Sport: Football, wrestling
In football, the quarterback amassed just about 1,000 all-purpose yards — 708 on the ground and 290 through the air — while engineering the Saints’ run-oriented offense and helping them put together a 12-game playoff season for the second year in a row.
The Saints (9-3 overall), after finishing 5-2 in the North Central League I and in a three-way tie for second place, beat St. Vincent in the first round of the North Coast Section Division VII playoffs. Martinez was sidelined for the playoff win with an ankle injury and watched JV call-up Spencer Printz throw a touchdown pass in his stead. Martinez came back and ran for 76 yards the next week in a loss to Salesian, but will look to have stiff competition at quarterback as a senior.
With the wrestling program rebooted, Martinez became a leader of that team at 182 pounds and put together an impressive 16-9 season during the winter.
A runner-up finish at the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships qualified him for the North Coast Section Championships at James Logan High in Union City. He went 1-2, winning his opener by third-period pin before falling two each of his next two opponents by second-round pin — including the eventual champion.
Martinez wrestled as a sixth-grader but not in high school until his junior year because there wasn’t enough interest to have teams the first two years.
“I just liked the idea of switching from a team sport to this, where it’s like you have your team but when you’re in a match it’s just you and nobody else,” he said. “I thought it’d be cool to experience that, something new, something different but kind of similar at the same time.”
Leilani Frazier
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sport: Water polo, wrestling
Coming into wrestling season in great shape after playing water polo in the fall, Frazer was the only Napa Valley wrestler to earn a medal in the 22nd annual Napa Valley Girls Classic in early January at the Vintage High gym.
She placed seventh at 137 pounds at one of the country's oldest and biggest girls wrestling tournaments. She won her first three matches on a pin in 1:44 and 5-0 and 3-0 decisions, got pinned in her quarterfinal in 3:56, but stayed alive with a 5-2 decision. A 3-1 loss put her in the seventh-place match.
In the North Coast Section Girls Championships at Albany High, Frazer went 4-2 and placed fourth, improving to 32-16 overall. She pinned her first three foes, the first in 57 seconds and other two in the third period. She was pinned in 1:32 in the semifinals before bouncing back with a 2-1 decision. But she lost the third-place match by pin.
At the state meet in Bakersfield, Frazer went 1-2. She won a 3-2 decision before getting pinned in 1:06 and dropping a 12-3 major decision. Frazer finished 33-18 on the season.
Frazer had wrestled in the same weight class as a freshman the year before, when she missed the state meet by two places.
“Even though I found some success last year and in middle school, it was just hard because you need to learn how to modify how you wrestle all the time,” Frazer said the week before the 2020 state meet. “You’re never good. You always have to get better and better. And so I had to fix my shots because they weren’t working and I had to be more aggressive because I was getting shot on, so I’m still figuring it out. I’ve changed my style a lot more this year.”
Vintage wrestling head coach Maika Watanabe said during state meet week that Frazer was consistent all season.
“She has a great attitude on and off the mat and has been doing everything right to prepare for this stage,” the coach said. “She challenges herself in practice and works hard every day. Her hard work is paying off and it is great to see.”
