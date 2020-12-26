Napa Valley Up & Comers: Frommelt, Newberry and two-sporter Hawes back in mix

Sport: Water polo

Frommelt was a freshman when the Grizzlies repeated as Vine Valley Athletic League champions last fall, and now will look to help lead a rebuilding program that lost its leading scorer and goalkeeper of the last four years.

“Look out for Quincy to be bringing up the offense this year. In her second year, she will be all over the pool,” said head coach Ashiq Khan. “We tend to rely on size and strength to exploit certain areas of the pool, and Quincy will be that player for us. Luckily, those qualities will go along with her desire and drive, which are unparalleled.

“Also a long-time swimmer, she is going to give us some leverage. She will command attention, which will free up some room (on offense), and she will keep defenses on their heels. All of this with a big smile on her face.”

That’s what the players who graduated this year were like, and Khan is glad to have at least another left over.