Napa Valley Up & Comers: Gilsenan, Rodriguez, Stiles-Warner back

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, the Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 52nd edition features Max Gilsenan of Justin-Siena, Luis Rodriguez of Napa High, and Delani Stiles-Warner of Vintage.
Max Gilsenan
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2021
Sport: Swimming
Hayden Corley was part of six school records when he graduated from Justin-Siena in 2013, propelling him to a four-year swim career at Southern Methodist University near Dallas, Texas. At least one of those, 57.18 seconds in the 100 breaststroke, still stands — but won’t after this season if Gilsenan has anything to say about it.
Gilsenan swam a 57.92 in December at the Husky Invitational in Federal Way, Wash. If the senior can get three-fourths of a second under that, he’ll have his fourth school record and first in an individual event. Gilsenan helped set Braves standards in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay in 2019 and the 200 free relay in 2018.
“Max is in a good position to set a new record this season,” said head coach Monica Linn. “I’d love to see that happen for him.”
Like most swimmers who want to continue with the sport in college, Gilsenan swims year-round for a club team — North Bay Aquatics of Marin County — but is still a Brave all the way.
“Max is committed to his training regimen with NBA and doesn’t practice with the team most days, but he has never let his team down on meet days,” Linn said. “He is very in tune to his teammates’ success. Words of praise are always on his lips after his teammates’ — and sometimes the other teams’ — stellar swims. Max brings that generosity and consideration, along with unmatched grit and athleticism, to the pool deck at every opportunity.”
Luis Rodriguez
School: Napa High
Class of: 2021
Sport: Soccer
The left back made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team last winter after helping the Grizzlies finish 9-3 in league play, good for second place, and 13-8-1 overall.
As a junior last year, his defense helped limit VVAL opponents to just 9 goals in 12 games – a third of them coming in 2-1 and 1-0 nail-biter losses to crosstown rival Vintage, the league champion.
Delani Stiles-Warner
School: Vintage
Class of: 2022
Sport: Wrestling
Stiles-Warner will have some unfinished business in March. As a sophomore last winter, she placed at several tournaments but wasn’t healthy enough to get to the postseason.
“Delani has a lot of potential to do well this coming season,” head coach Maika Watanabe said. “She is coming off some injuries that stopped her progression last season, so we are looking forward to her bouncing back and competing amongst the top of her weight class.”
