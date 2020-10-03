Napa Valley Up & Comers: Gilsenan, Rodriguez, Stiles-Warner back

Gilsenan swam a 57.92 in December at the Husky Invitational in Federal Way, Wash. If the senior can get three-fourths of a second under that, he’ll have his fourth school record and first in an individual event. Gilsenan helped set Braves standards in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay in 2019 and the 200 free relay in 2018.

“Max is in a good position to set a new record this season,” said head coach Monica Linn. “I’d love to see that happen for him.”

Like most swimmers who want to continue with the sport in college, Gilsenan swims year-round for a club team — North Bay Aquatics of Marin County — but is still a Brave all the way.

“Max is committed to his training regimen with NBA and doesn’t practice with the team most days, but he has never let his team down on meet days,” Linn said. “He is very in tune to his teammates’ success. Words of praise are always on his lips after his teammates’ — and sometimes the other teams’ — stellar swims. Max brings that generosity and consideration, along with unmatched grit and athleticism, to the pool deck at every opportunity.”

Luis Rodriguez

School: Napa High

Class of: 2021