Napa Valley Up & Comers: Gomez, Gamorras and Mendieta back at it

Any underclassman who goes 3-2 at the section wrestling meet is bound to feel more confident and hungry as ever going into the next season. Gomez should be just that, especially after overcoming injuries to get that far.

Head coach Nacho Franco was impressed after Gomez defeated his Vintage opponent to help the Grizzlies win the Big Game match this year.

“He’s been consistently positive after being banged up all year,” the coach said. ”It’s just good to see that mental and physical attitude from a guy who’s banged up.”

Graeson Gamorras

School: American Canyon

Class of: 2022

Sport: Soccer

Gamorras returned to the varsity last winter after helping the Wolves reach the 2018-19 North Coast Section Division II playoffs, where they had lost their opener in double-overtime, 2-1, at No. 5 seed Redwood in Larkspur.

After finishing 9-9-4 overall and third in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 5-5-2 in 2018-19, American Canyon was 3-12-7 overall and fifth in the VVAL at 3-7-2 last winter.