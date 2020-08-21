Napa Valley Up & Comers: Greenlee, Andrews and Wood ready to return

School: Justin-Siena

Class of: 2022

Sports: Baseball

Andrews was another Napa Valley athlete who made an impact from the moment he first stepped on campus.

While not an everyday starter his freshman year, Andrews stepped up whenever his number was called. He appeared as a batter in 17 of the Braves’ 23 games in 2019, batting .250 with a pair of doubles and six RBIs. He was also a key pitcher and mainly came on in relief. In nine appearances he was 0-1 but boasted a 1.78 earned run average with a save, 13 strikeouts and five walks in 19 2/3 innings.

The work he put in over the offseason was evident when he returned for his sophomore season. He stepped into a larger role for the Braves at the plate and on the mound. Before the season was cut short in March, Andrews was batting .375 with two RBIs, including a walk-off single in the Braves 10-9 comeback win over Kelseyville. He was also the game’s winning pitcher having gone three innings in relief.

He totaled eight innings in his three appearances on the mound this spring with a record of 1-1 and an 3.50 ERA to go with five strikeouts and three walks.