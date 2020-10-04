Napa Valley Up & Comers: Griffin, Kawashiri, Webb looking strong

The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports this school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 53rd edition features Tanner Griffin of Vintage, Mackenzie Kawashiri of Justin-Siena, and Roman Webb of American Canyon.
Tanner Griffin
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Soccer
In his first varsity season, he played every minute of every game in goal, helping anchor a defense that gave up only 26 goals overall – the fewest by any team in the county – while recording 7 shutouts for the Vine Valley Athletic League champions (17-4, 11-1 VVAL).
“His goals-against average was 1.26, which is impressive considering our schedule included games against six of the top 10 teams in the final rankings of the North Coast Section,” said co-coach Javier Covarrubias. “A strong presence in goal, he gave confidence to the entire team. His distribution and buildup were also important to the overall team success on attack.”
Griffin, who was named 2019-20 Napa County Boys Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year, thanked co-coach Alex Feliciano for his instruction throughout the season.
“Coach Alex always tells me ‘you’ve always got to be on your toes, no matter how much your lead is, and be ready for every shot so you can keep that shutout.’ We want to show everyone who we really are,” Griffin said after a 4-0 playoff win over Dublin High in February. “It’s always good to have a shutout. It’s a good confidence booster.”
Added Feliciano after that victory, “As I told Tanner while he was warming him before the game, you’re only going to go as far in the playoffs as your goalkeeper will take you. Everybody feeds off you and if you’re carrying the team, your teammates know if they get one goal, they’re good. It’s a big job and you have that pressure, but you can be the man, the hero, and everybody can feed off that.
“He’s super humble, a great teammate, he’s good at communicating and organizing things in front of him, and he’s always looking for feedback to get better. He’s come a long way since his freshman year.”
Vintage will pursue its fifth straight league title in the spring.
Mackenzie Kawashiri
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2023
Sport: Swimming
Coming from the Vallejo Aquatic Club, Kawashiri wasted no time breaking the school record in the 500 freestyle in home meets at Napa Valley College, first in 5:40.03 against Vintage on Feb. 29 and then against Napa High in 5:37.60 on March 11. She also won the 100 butterfly in those meets in 1:04.45 and 1:04.64, respectively, before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.
“She anticipates these two events being where she shines this year. Her goal is to achieve NCS qualifying times in both events,” Justin-Siena head coach Monica Linn said. “Although she hasn't raced much since our initial shutdown, her club coach (Jennifer Theim) feels that she is on track to meet her goal.”
Kawashiri excels most in the 200 butterfly, an event not offered in high school swimming. She holds the Vallejo Aquatics record in the 200 fly with a time of 2:16.59.
“As her high school coach, I am excited to see Mackenzie bring her skills to our pool,” Linn said. “But most of all I am excited to include her into our relays and bring our girls relays to the top position in the league.”
Kawashiri also excels in the classroom, where she currently has a 4.4 GPA and is in five honors or advanced placement classes.
Roman Webb
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2022
Sports: Football, baseball
Webb could contend for the varsity quarterback spot after helping the JV gridders finish 7-3 last fall. He’s already been a varsity baseball player, ranking second on this year’s team with 3 hits before the season was stopped after four games due to the coronavirus.
“Roman is a catcher and infielder who has pitched for us, as well,” baseball head coach Matt Brown said. “He’s done a great job wherever we put him. He has a very strong arm and gives us competitive at bats every time he comes to the plate. He will do whatever he is asked to do without hesitation and has learned and improved a ton since the beginning of the year.”
Watch Now: These items can be reused, so don't throw them out.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!