Napa Valley Up & Comers: Griffin, Kawashiri, Webb looking strong

Griffin, who was named 2019-20 Napa County Boys Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year, thanked co-coach Alex Feliciano for his instruction throughout the season.

“Coach Alex always tells me ‘you’ve always got to be on your toes, no matter how much your lead is, and be ready for every shot so you can keep that shutout.’ We want to show everyone who we really are,” Griffin said after a 4-0 playoff win over Dublin High in February. “It’s always good to have a shutout. It’s a good confidence booster.”

Added Feliciano after that victory, “As I told Tanner while he was warming him before the game, you’re only going to go as far in the playoffs as your goalkeeper will take you. Everybody feeds off you and if you’re carrying the team, your teammates know if they get one goal, they’re good. It’s a big job and you have that pressure, but you can be the man, the hero, and everybody can feed off that.

“He’s super humble, a great teammate, he’s good at communicating and organizing things in front of him, and he’s always looking for feedback to get better. He’s come a long way since his freshman year.”

Vintage will pursue its fifth straight league title in the spring.

Mackenzie Kawashiri