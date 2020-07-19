Napa Valley Up & Comers: Guiducci, Robledo and Giguiere stepping up

Guiducci went on to place 90th out of 198 runners in the Division 5 boys race at the North Coast Section Championships at Hayward High on Nov. 23.

He would also return to the section championships in wrestling during the winter. Competing in the 132-pound weight class, he wrapped up a 32-10 season with a 2-2 faring, getting tough draws in his third NCS Championships Feb. 21-22 at James Logan High in Union City.

He pinned his first foe in 2:20, but then dropped a 5-2 decision to the eventual runner-up. He bounced back with a first-round pin and an 11-5 decision, before getting pinned in 2:58 by the eventual fourth-placer and eliminated.

It was Guiducci’s third trip to the NCS meet in his brutal weight class, where he’s hoping to crack the top three this season and finally qualify for the state meet.

It was the first time Guiducci and his brother, freshman Brandon Guiducci, were on the same high school team, though the two have wrestled together for many years with the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League club. For Jason Guiducci, who co-coaches the Braves with Jesse Ward, it was a dream to coach both of his sons in high school at once.