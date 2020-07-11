Napa Valley Up & Comers: Hanson, Brandon, Pang ready to lead teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.

We know there are still many questions surrounding the fate of sports during the coming school year, and currently we don’t have many answers. But we do know that sports will return at some point. It’s not a matter of if, but when.

With that in mind we continue our new Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for whenever organized sports do return to the area.

For our 10th edition, we’re featuring Justin-Siena’s Megan Hanson, Napa High’s Lucas Brandon, and Napa Christian’s Elana Pang.

Megan Hanson

School: Justin-Siena

Class of: 2021

Sport: Volleyball

The outside hitter after leading the Braves with 333 kills (14.5 per match, 4.3 per set), 141 digs, 57 aces and 20 blocks and making the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team.