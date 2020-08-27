Napa Valley Up & Comers: Hatton, Galvin and Curtola eager to play

He was one of five finalists for All-Napa County Newcomer of the Year after helping Napa High, under new head coach Richie Wessman, bounce back from a winless 2018 season.

Hatton will be one of several top football returners who also wrestle for longtime Napa High head coach Nacho Franco. He finished this past wrestling season with a 28-9 record after going 3-2 at 182 pounds with two pins and a 6-4 decision at the North Coast Section Championships.

Wrestling does more than keep Hatton in shape for football.

“Wrestling helps with tackling,” he said late last football season. “You can see that a lot of the people who wrestled (in 2018-19) having better tackling (form) than the people who didn’t wrestle.

“I feel like wrestling is an individual sport when you’re actually competing. But you still bond as a team when you’re in those closed quarters every day, and it’s nice to see people there to support you when you’re actually wrestling. While you’re in the match you don’t really think about anything besides that match, so it’s a way to get stuff out of your head, let everything out. After the match, even if you feel horrible, you still know you did the best you could.”