Napa Valley Up & Comers: Heun, Gonzalez, Cansino itching to return to action

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
Our 49th edition features Mary Heun of Justin-Siena, Elisa Gonzalez of Vintage and Kyla Cansino of American Canyon
Mary Heun
School: Justin-Siena
Class of: 2023
Sport: Basketball
Heun is looking forward to her sophomore season after coming on strong in Vine Valley Athletic League play last winter, averaging over 4 points per game and becoming a starting guard and the Braves’ primary ball handler as a 5-foot-7 freshman. She had a season-high 10 points to lead the way in a preseason win over Maria Carrillo.
Justin-Siena girls basketball head coach Andrew Bettencourt said early last season that the team’s youngest player was way ahead of the curve.
“Mary is incredibly coachable and is one of the fastest players in our program,” the coach said. “She competes every single day and just gets better and better. She will be a contributor right away. Her ability to handle the ball and attack the basket will be a plus for our team.”
Look out for her to take another step this upcoming season.
Elisa Gonzalez
School: Vintage
Class of: 2021
Sport: Volleyball
Gonzalez, a setter in the Crushers’ 6-2 offense, was one of five finalists for All-Napa County Offensive Player of the Year. One of her more memorable games for the Vine Valley Athletic League champions was in a three-set sweep at Casa Grande, in which she had 6 assists, 6 kills, 5 digs and 2 service aces.
Two days before that, she had received a chipped tooth while accidentally getting head-butted by a teammate during the first set of a 3-1 Big Game win at Napa High and was done for the night.
The Crushers will need gritty players like Gonzalez if they are to compete for the VVAL title next season.
Kyla Cansino
School: American Canyon
Class of: 2022
Sport: Badminton
When she’s not running the school’s Creative Writing Club, serving as secretary for the Academic Decathlon team or taking part in choir, Cansino is playing badminton for the Wolves.
“It’s important to stay healthy and fit,” she said, “but badminton is more than that. It teaches you to be aware of your strengths and weaknesses and to get better at what you can’t do so well, but also to be proud of what you can do. As someone who’s played in doubles, it also teaches me to be more aware of others and admit that, yeah, other people are flawed at things, but that doesn’t mean they can’t improve.
“That sort of thing can apply to real life, having strengths and weaknesses. No matter how perfect you think someone is, they have their own missed shots and bad serves. But anyone can improve if they set their mind to it, and I’m glad that being a part of badminton could teach me that.”
She learned the importance of teamwork when she was playing a match this year and fell.
“My partner and I still managed to get a point,” she said. “It felt like some sort of movie moment.”
Head coach Dorothy Gail Ramos calls Cansino the “glue” of the team.
“Kyla is a spitfire. You can see the fire in her eyes when she does drills and even when she is just laughing with her teammates,” Ramos said. “She is the team motivator and opportunist. She is always cheering on her teammates and bringing such positivity to the team. She goes out of her way to say ‘Hi’ to everyone, and checks in with her teammates and coaches. When it comes to being the glue of the team, Kyla is that hidden gem. Win or lose, you will want an athlete and teammate like her by your side.”
